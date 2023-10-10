"No Nepal - Zim, No party for Bobby Badshah"- Top 10 Babar Azam memes after his 10 (15) in PAK vs SL 2023 ODI World Cup clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the wrath of fans after his batting failure in the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

It is his second consecutive failure in the tournament after he managed only 5 (18) in the previous match against the Netherlands last Friday.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest and notched up a daunting total of 344/9 on the back of aggressive centuries from Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108).

In response, Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq (12) cheaply in the fourth over to give a good start to the Lankan side. Pakistan fans expected a big knock from their captain to chase down the massive target. However, it was not meant to be.

The World No. 1 ODI batter, Babar Azam, struggled during his brief stay at the crease and scored 10 runs from 15 balls before Madushanka sent him back to the pavilion in the eighth over.

Babar's failure against Sri Lanka in a steep chase caught the attention of fans, who trolled him brutally on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some reactions to his innings:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"There is no bigger player than Virat Kohli" - Danish Kaneria dismisses comparisons between Babar Azam and Kohli

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria recently played down the comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. He opined that Kohli is in a league of his own and has no competition with anyone.

Kaneria heaped praise on Kohli for his masterclass knock in the pressure chase against Australia on Sunday after India were reduced to 2/3 in two overs. He stated that losing and impossible words are not present in the dictionary of Virat Kohli.

Speaking in his YouTube video, Kaneria said:

"Virat Kohli is a maestro. There is no bigger player than Virat Kohli. People compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, but Babar is nowhere near him. The way he guided India to a victory against Australia was not easy. Yes, he did get a chance, but dropped catches are part and parcel of the game. Losing and impossible are two words that don't apply to Virat Kohli."

Do you agree with Danish Kaneria's views above? Let us know in the comments section.