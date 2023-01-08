"No one is going over there blind" - Pat Cummins insists Australia can beat India in the upcoming 4-Test series

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has backed the tourists to thrive in their upcoming four-match Test series in India, stating that they hold a good chance of succeeding in alien conditions. Cummins revealed that Australia will go fully prepared as they know what to expect in India.

Former keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist was the last Aussie captain to win a Test series in India, filling in for Ricky Ponting in the 2004-05 leg. The last series before that came way back in 1969 when Bill Lawry was the skipper. The visitors have won only one Test in India in their previous four visits.

Speaking after the drawn third Test against South Africa in Sydney, Cummins said he trusts Australia to use their experience in Pakistan and Sri Lanka to succeed in Indian conditions. The 29-year-old conceded that Australia will not 'go there blind'.

He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"I think we’re as good a chance as we’re ever going to be. It was another fantastic summer. I feel like we’re adapting really well. Having the experience of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year has put us in really good stead for India.

"No one is going over there blind. We’ll use the next few weeks to reflect on the next 12 months and then get over there really refreshed and eager."

Despite returning with figures of 22-5-58-0 in the Sydney Test, Ashton Agar has received backing from Cummins to be included for the India tour. Cummins reasoned that wickets in India are likely to break earlier than the one provided by the curators in Sydney.

He said:

"A left-arm orthodox, he’ll absolutely be there. It wasn’t an audition at all. I thought he did really well. There was 800 runs and three wickets for spin during the game. It wasn’t easy for him but I thought he did his role well. Hoping it would have broken up a bit more, spun a bit more. It probably wasn’t a classic India wicket we would have expected."

The number one Test side failed to make significant spin-bowling gains as only Nathan Lyon was amongst the wickets at the SCG. A 3-0 series sweep against South Africa would have punched Australia's ticket to the World Test Championship (WTC) final; however, the tourists held them to a draw.

"He'll be a big part of our team over there" - Pat Cummins on Travis Head

Travis Head has had an outstanding summer with the bat. (Credits: Getty)

Cummins also expects Travis Head to play a significant role in India, given his flatter trajectory of the off-spin. He said:

"Over there, if you're picking two spinners you think it's going to be quite a spinning wicket and Travis Head, Marnus, Smudge, they all come into it a bit more. Generally, if you're picking two spinners you're not expecting it to be a really long five-day game, and we've got some other resources there anyway.

"Trav is a slightly different off-spin bowler to Nath, a bit flatter which could be really helpful over there. I've been really happy with how he has bowled, and probably under-bowled him even in this game. So he'll be a big part of our team over there."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Travis Head into the attack and into the wickets!



#AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus The golden arm!Travis Head into the attack and into the wickets! #OhWhatAFeeling The golden arm! Travis Head into the attack and into the wickets! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus https://t.co/wWwyszkec5

The selectors are likely to announce the squad this week for the marquee Test series.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes