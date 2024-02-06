"No one has spoken to me recently" - Hanuma Vihari on possibilities of returning to Indian Test team

Andhra batter Hanuma Vihari has claimed that he hasn't had a conversation with the team management or selectors except head coach Rahul Dravid since his last appearance for India.

The 30-year-old last played for India against England at Edgbaston in July 2022 and recorded scores of 20 and 11. Vihari has impressed in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, scoring 365 runs in five games at an average of 57.14.

When asked about the possibilities of his return to the Indian Test side, Vihari told ESPNcricinfo:

"No-one has spoken to me recently, but Rahul Dravid did speak to me after my last Test, and he told me what I can improve on, but no, I haven't been in touch with anyone since then. But I only think about improving my game and enjoying it. If I don't do that, there is no purpose left."

"When I go into the middle, I just want to do my best for the team and score runs. I am at a stage [in my career] where I have no expectations. I give my best each time I bat and then whatever happens will happen. I do feel sad and disappointed that I am not in the Test team, but everyone goes through ups and downs, and my job now is to score runs in the Ranji Trophy," he added.

Andhra are currently second in Elite Group B standings with three wins, a loss, and a draw in five outings.

Vihari has played 16 Tests for India since making his debut in 2018, scoring 839 runs at an average of 33.56 with a century and five half-centuries.

"I have very wonderful memories of the Sydney Test" - Hanuma Vihari

Australia v India: 3rd Test: Day 5

Hanuma Vihari spoke about the unforgettable memories of saving the Sydney Test of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

With the series tied at one apiece, the 30-year-old battled a torn hamstring to score an unbeaten 23 off 161 deliveries on the final day. Vihari shared an unbeaten 62-run seventh-wicket partnership off 256 deliveries with Ravichandran Ashwin to ensure India avoided defeat and went into the series finale at 1-1.

"I have very wonderful memories of the Sydney Test. It was one-all. If we had lost that Test in Sydney, we would have lost our chance of winning the series. So Ashwin and I - we were both carrying injuries, so we couldn't run much - decided to take it ball-by-ball, over-by-over, and see where we end up. We ended up playing one-and-a-half sessions and it was a memorable result. Then we went to Gabba and won the series, but the Sydney Test will always be a special one for me," said Vihari.

The result proved crucial as India went on to win the final Test at Gabba to triumph 2-1 in the series despite Vihari missing out on the game due to injury.

Renowned for his water-tight technique, the right-handed batter has played 13 of his 16 Tests outside India.

