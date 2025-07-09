"No one is talking about Virat Kohli" - Former cricketer's massive statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England cricketer Owais Shah has lauded Team India for standing tall with the bat during the first two Tests at Headingley and Edgbaston. The 46-year-old shared how former India captain Virat Kohli wasn’t missed as the batting unit stepped up and delivered in English conditions. The remarks came after the tourists beat England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Ad

Shah further lauded India captain Shubman Gill for leading from the front with his impeccable batting in the first two Tests, returning with scores of 147, 8, 269, and 161. He also reserved special praise for vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who scored twin centuries in the series opener at Headingley. The southpaw has scored 134, 118, 25, and 65 in his four innings.

Speaking to TalkSport’s YouTube channel, Owais Shah said:

“1:48 – He’s an outstanding player, an outstanding talent. I think going into the series, a lot of people said that, you know, the void left by Virat Kohli, who was easily one of the best players ever to have played the game, will certainly be felt. But let me tell you, no one is talking about Virat Kohli, unfortunately. I mean, I love watching him bat, but that batting lineup of India has really stood up tall and you got to take your hat off to them and they’ve said, you know what, well done.”

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“1:16 – (On Gill) He hasn’t just ticked the boxes. I mean, he has absolutely smashed it. I mean to get so many runs, leading run scorer in the test matches so far, has not looked in trouble whatsoever with pace, with seam. Well, there has been no seam, but he’s just been outstanding, and to do that in his first Test match as captain, first time in England. You got to take your hat off to him.”

Ad

“2:16 - Rishabh Pant, another one who I think has batted with maturity, responsibility, yet in his own manner. He’s flamboyant, uh, but he has done really well to bat at number 5 in the manner he bats and to get the amount of runs he’s got. That is just as good as what Shubman Gill has achieved,” Shah added.

Ad

Ad

“He’s up there with Jasprit Bumrah” – Owais Shah backs England pacer to play 3rd Test against India

Owais Shah came up with ultimate praise for England fast bowler Jofra Archer, keeping him in the same bracket as World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He has backed the English pacer to make his Test comeback for the first time since 2021.

Ad

Shah said in the same video:

“2:50 – Well, I’m not sure why you would think it’s a risk to play Jofra Archer. Jofra is in the Test squad. He’s probably the quickest bowler in the squad. Of course, he’s up there with Jasprit Bumrah. I know he’s very fast as well.”

He further reiterated that the hosts need to improve their pitches to suit the home team.

Ad

“I think it’s a no-brainer to play Jofra Archer as long as the pitch suits England. I think that you can play who you want, but the conditions should be helping the home team, and they certainly haven’t helped the home team in the first two Test matches. Yes, I know England won the first Test, but I still feel that the conditions are favoring the batsmen a little bit too much.”

The third Test between the two teams will be played at the Lord’s in London, beginning July 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news