"No one wants to see you without clothes" - Former teammate takes a hilarious jibe at Matthew Hayden's naked MCG walk claim

Former Australian pacer and Matthew Hayden's teammate Jason Gillespie took a hilarious jibe at the former opener on his naked MCG walk claim. During a conversation on All Over Bar the Cricket podcast, Hayden stated that he would walk naked around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) if Joe Root failed to score a hundred in the upcoming Ashes. (via India Today)

Reacting to Matthew Hayden's bold claim, Jason Gillespie funnily commented that no one would want to see Hayden naked. He also recalled how Hayden had told him the same thing when Gillespie scored his double hundred in a Test match against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.

"He's got form here. He said the same thing when I made my double hundred in Bangladesh. I was on 70 or 80, and he said if you get a hundred or a double hundred, I'll do a nude lap. I said that's all good mate. But you've got to remember that we are in a Muslim country, so not sure that's going to work. To be fair Haydos, no one wants to see you without clothes, mate. I'm sorry. No one needs to see that," he said on LiSTNRSport.

It was during the second Test in 2006 at Chattogram. Gillespie was promoted to number three as a nightwatchman. He scored an unbeaten 201 off 425 balls with 26 fours and two sixes. Australia won the game by an innings and 80 runs.

Jason Gillespie agrees with Matthew Hayden on Joe Root scoring a hundred

Despite being an incredible batter, Joe Root is yet to score a Test hundred in Australia. He has scored 892 runs from 27 innings Down Under at an average of 35.68 with nine half-centuries.

However, Matthew Hayden has backed the veteran English star to score a hundred in the Ashes 2025-26 in Australia. Jason Gillespie also agreed with Hayden and backed Root to break the jinx.

"I absolutely agree with Matty Hayden. I think he will get a hundred on this tour. Joe is too good a player. It is a quirky little stat that he hasn't scored a hundred in Australia. I certainly think that will change this tour. He finds a way to keep improving," he said. (via the aforementioned source)

The 2025-26 Ashes begins on November 21 with the first Test to be played at Perth. It will be a five-match series with the final Test scheduled to begin on January 04 in Sydney.

