“No one wants to take him on” - Gautam Gambhir predicts who will finish with more wickets between Shami and Bumrah in 2023 World Cup

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that Mohammed Shami will finish the 2023 World Cup with more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah. According to Gambhir, Bumrah will end up with a very good economy rate, but might not have as many wickets as Shami because opposition batters are unlikely to take him on.

Both Bumrah and Shami have been exceptional for India in the 2023 World Cup. The former has 15 wickets to his name from eight matches at an average of 15.53, while the latter has picked up 16 scalps in only four matches at an incredible average of seven.

During a discussion on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, Gambhir was asked to predict the bowler who would take more wickets between Bumrah and Shami. While praising both, he replied:

“It’s a tough one. I think Shami because people do not take on Jasprit Bumrah. He’s too good a bowler for an opposition to take him on. A lot of times, the best bowler will not have the most number of wickets. The reason is that the opposition thinks let’s see him off. If you observe Jasprit Bumrah’s initial spell, no one wants to take him on. A lot of times, the team’s best bowler would have a very good economy rate, but he won’t have a lot of wickets.”

Shami did not feature in India’s playing XI in their first few matches of the 2023 World Cup. However, since being brought in, he has registered brilliant figures of 5/54, 4/22, 5/18 and 2/18.

“I still feel Bumrah is the X factor in the team” - Gambhir

Elaborating further on the Bumrah vs Shami debate, Gambhir opined that while Shami might end up taking more wickets, Bumrah is still the X factor in the team.

“I feel Shami [will take more wickets], from the point of view that oppositions will look to attack him because of Jasprit Bumrah. And he’s bowling one change. I still feel Jasprit Bumrah is the X factor in the team. This Indian team is such a strong team because of him. But Shami will have more wickets," he commented.

“Sensational, incredible, mind-boggling to be honest. I think I have not used these word a lot for any,” Gambhir concluded, when asked to describe the fast-bowling duo.

It remains to be seen whether India rest Shami or Bumrah in their last league match of the 2023 World Cup against Netherlands on Sunday, November 12.