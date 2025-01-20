No personal vehicles for Team India players in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I as BCCI enforce new guidelines: Reports

The new guidelines issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be operative from the T20I series opener against England in Kolkata. Team India players have not been assisted by any personal mode of travel by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), as the squad will travel together in the team bus across all activities.

One of the directives recently released by the governing body stated that players will travel together during a tour or a series to aid team bonding and cohesion. The particular rule in question, along with the others, has been sent to the state units responsible for the white-ball series against England, to ensure that it is being enforced immediately.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly confirmed that no arrangements have been made to allow for a player to travel separately from the team.

"In keeping with the BCCI's 10-point guidelines for players, the Cricket Association of Bengal has not arranged any separate means of conveyance [for individual players]. Only a team bus has been arranged for the Indian team," Ganguly told PTI (via India Today).

There won't be any personal vehicles for the cricketers. We have to follow the guidelines, which clearly state that all players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions,” he added.

The first T20I between India and England is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on January 22. The two sides will play five matches in the shortest format, before moving onto the three-match ODI series in February.

Approval from management mandatory for any separate travel for Team India players

The new guidelines assert that the team needs to travel together at the end of training sessions. This means that players cannot leave midway through practice, and will have to wait until the entire session is wrapped up.

Players can travel separately under special circumstances, but only after it is approved by either the head coach or the chief selector.

