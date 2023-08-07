"No point in brushing it aside"- Venkatesh Prasad slams India's T20 plans after loss in IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad was disappointed with the Men in Blue's effort against the West Indies in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday. The batting once again faltered, somehow managing to cross the 150-run mark and then the bowling seemed to be highly ineffective for the most part.

Prasad has already been vocal in the past on how India have not played the brand of cricket that they need to in the white-ball formats. He once again went to that point on Monday and spoke about how flat the players looked on the field.

Here's what Venkatesh Prasad had to say in a series of tweets:

"Very very ordinary. No point in brushing it aside. After the 2007 T20 World Cup, IPL started and we haven’t won a T20 World Cup in 7 attempts since, making only 1 finals. The intensity and hunger to win needs to be far more."

Venkatesh Prasad on India's blunder with Yuzvenda Chahal

West Indies seemed to be cruising home with 27 needed from 36 balls when a sudden collapse saw them lose four wickets in a span of six runs. With 21 runs needed off 18 balls, it seemed almost certain that captain Hardik Pandya would let Yuzvendra Chahal complete his quota of four overs.

However, despite picking two wickets in his last over, Chahal inexplicably was held back and that proved to be a massive mistake. On this, Venkatesh Prasad stated:

"Yesterday after Yuzi took 2 wkts in the 16th and Yuzi got India back into the game in what was his third over and West Indies 8th down and he didn’t bowl again and No 9 and 10 for WI found the pacers easy to handle. Should be smarter at these moments then just doing textbook stuff."

It is now do-or-die for India as they have to win the next T20I on Tuesday to stay alive in the series.