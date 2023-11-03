"No point in discussing such baseless things" - Salman Butt on trolls targeting India for playing on favorable pitches at 2023 World Cup

Salman Butt believes that certain fans and experts should not take the credit away from Team India by suggesting that they have played on favorable pitches during the 2023 World Cup

Butt pointed out that the Men in Blue have proved themselves on different types of pitches in the ongoing ICC event. Labeling the talk around India gaining an unfair advantage due to the surfaces as baseless, here's what Butt said (35:17) in his latest YouTube video:

"You can't stop people from saying such things. But they are playing on different grounds. They haven't played two matches at the same venue. They have done well on both red and black soil. They have performed in all kinds of conditions. There's no point in discussing such baseless things. They are winning everything because they are playing the best cricket."

Rohit Sharma and company completed a comprehensive 302-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to become the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

India are currently placed at the top of the points table after securing seven wins from as many outings.

"Hope they can manage these expectations" - Salman Butt on India's flawless run so far in 2023 World Cup

In the same video, Salman Butt also spoke about how a lot of fans have envisaged India clinching the 2023 World Cup trophy, courtesy of their seven-match winning streak.

He mentioned that there will be some pressure on the home team due to the enormous weight of all these expectations. He added (6:30):

"The expectations of the Indian fans have increased exponentially due to their dominating performances. I hope they can manage these expectations because it has never happened before that they have won all of their matches so comprehensively in a World Cup."

India will now take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.