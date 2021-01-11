No spectators to be allowed in stadiums during England's tour of India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided that no spectators will be allowed in stadium during England's upcoming tour of India. The tour will consist of four Test matches, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. The entire series will be played across just three venues - Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

The BCCI decided against having spectators in stadiums even though India’s central government has given necessary permissions to allow certain number of fans to be present in sporting activities.

However, the BCCI don't want to take any kind of risk with the players' safety and hence, won't allow even limited spectators in Stadiums.

“The teams will be in hard quarantine. BCCI doesn’t want to take any chance with the home season so close. So, crowds will not be allowed," a BCCI official told the Times of India.

Indian players, who are currently on the Australia tour, will be allowed to head back to their respective homes and spend time with their families before re-joining the bio-bubble for the England series.

Quite a few Indian players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant have been part of biosecure environment since August last year. The players had travelled to the UAE for the IPL before flying to Australia.

India's record against England in Tests

The first India-England Test will start on February 5 in Chennai

The upcoming four-match Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. India have played 122 Test against England and have won 26 of them. England have won 47, and 49 have ended in draws.

In home conditions, India have a better head-to-head record as they have won 19 matches, while England have managed 13 wins. Team India are unbeaten in their last six home Test matches against England.

India vs England full schedule-

IND v ENG Test series

1st Test - February 5 to 9, Chennai

2nd Test - February 13 to 17, Chennai

3rd Test - February 24 - 28, Ahmedabad (pink-ball Test)

4th Test - March 4 - 8, Ahmedabad

IND v ENG T20I Series

1st T20I - March 12, Ahmedabad

2nd T20I - March 14, Ahmedabad

3rd T20I - March 16, Ahmedabad

4th T20I - March 18, Ahmedabad

5th T20I - March 20, Ahmedabad

IND v ENG ODI series

1st ODI - March 23, Pune

2nd ODI - March 26, Pune

3rd ODI - March 28, Pune