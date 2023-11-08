Team India opener Shubman Gill dethroned Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the new No. 1 ranked batter in the ICC rankings for ODIs on Wednesday.

Gill's teammate Suryakumar Yadav shared an Instagram story to congratulate the talented youngster on the phenomenal achievement. He wrote that he wasn't surprised to see the batter top the charts.

Suryakumar wrote:

"No surprise 🧿❤️👏. Stay there 😘."

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Shubman Gill.

It is worth mentioning that Shubman Gill became only the fourth Indian batter to reach the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are three other Indian players who have held the numero uno position.

Babar Azam's reign came to an end after a staggering 951 days. Gill has 1499 runs to his name from 26 ODI matches this year, the most by any batter.

Shubman Gill has played some wonderful knocks in the 2023 World Cup

Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form this year and was expected to play a pivotal role in India's 2023 World Cup campaign. However, he was forced to miss the first two matches of the ICC event after being diagnosed with dengue.

He returned to the Indian playing XI for the side's crucial encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan and scored 16 runs. Gill hit a fine half-century in the subsequent clash against Bangladesh, chipping in with 51 runs.

The right-handed batter was exceptional in the team's contest against Sri Lanka. He narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, getting out for 92 runs. He has chalked up 219 runs from six outings in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 36.50.

Rohit Sharma and company are the only unbeaten team in the tournament at this juncture. With eight wins from as many games, they are comfortably placed at the top of the points table.

India will take on the Netherlands in their final league match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 10.