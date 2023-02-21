“No” – Venkatesh Prasad’s blunt reply to Aakash Chopra’s invitation on his YouTube channel amid KL Rahul row

Venkatesh Prasad came up with a blunt reply to cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra’s invitation on his YouTube channel to put an end to their war of words on KL Rahul on Twitter.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday (February 21), the former Indian speedster refused to feature in Chopra's YouTube video, mentioning that his tweets were enough to clear his statement.

It's worth mentioning that Prasad and Chopra indulged in an ugly spat on the micro-blogging platform over KL Rahul’s poor form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Prasad has questioned Rahul’s place in the remaining two Tests. Meanwhile, Chopra has backed the Karnataka batter for his overseas performances.

Venkatesh Prasad tweeted:

“No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/… Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properlyI’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number twitter.com/venkateshprasa… No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/…

Earlier in the day, Chopra tweeted:

“Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number.”

Where it all began? Aakash Chopra vs Venkatesh Prasad on KL Rahul row

Venkatesh Prasad questioned KL Rahul’s place in the team after the opener failed to deliver in his first two innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday (February 18).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in at least last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion shakes belief in Justice…”

In reply, Chopra questioned Prasad about the timing of his tweet. He wrote on Twitter:

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’.”

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. twitter.com/venkateshprasa… And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ 🙏 twitter.com/venkateshprasa…

Chopra further called Prasad an ‘agenda peddler’ on his latest YouTube channel. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been retained in India's squad for the remaining two Tests against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old has so far scored 38 runs in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes