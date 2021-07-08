"No Zimbabwe, no party for Babar Azam" - Fans troll Pakistan skipper after his two-ball duck against England

Pakistan skipper and World No. 1 ODI batsman Babar Azam had a disappointing outing in his first appearance on the England Tour. Home team pacer Saqib Mahmood dismissed the Pakistan skipper for a two-ball duck to trigger a top-order collapse in the opposition ranks.

What a start for England!



Saqib Mahmood has struck twice in the first over, sending both Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam back for a duck.#ENGvPAK | https://t.co/eXSo1NBXVi pic.twitter.com/cxnyOL005d — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021

The England Cricket Board has had to rename their squad for the series against Pakistan after seven members from their original team tested positive for COVID-19. The whole camp has been isolated in accordance with the UK government's policies on the coronavirus.

Ben Stokes has made an impromptu return to the English side after missing the previous series and is leading his nation in the games against Pakistan. The ECB named a very inexperienced 18-man side to ensure that the series goes on according to the original schedule. The ECB has given many notable domestic performers a chance in the absence of regular stars.

New skipper Ben Stokes won the toss in Cardiff and invited the opposition to bat first. In the absence of regular pacers, most of them expected the England bowlers to struggle against the strong Pakistan team.

Saqib Mahmood's opening over was bowled at an average of 140kph. That's the fastest opening over for England in an ODI since Mark Wood went 141kph against the West Indies in February 2019. #ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 8, 2021

Babar Azam failed to give Pakistan a good start against England

But Saqib Mahmood produced an excellent performance with the new ball and gave England the ideal start. He pouched the vital wickets of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in the span of the first three balls of the innings to shock the Pakistan camp.

Cricket fans noticed this and soon took to Twitter to troll Babar Azam for his duck against the second-string English bowlers. They used references to his previous performances against Zimbabwe and made fun of his record against top-tier teams in International cricket. Here are some of the reactions:

As soon as I found channel, Babar Azam was already out. #EngvPak — Hizer khattak (isolophilia) (@Eqseptionall) July 8, 2021

Babar Azam last 30 ODI innings:



0, 94, 31, 103, 125, 77*, 19, 31, 115, 96, 45, 101*, 69, 48, 30, 63, 22, 80, 115, 15, 51, 16, 24, 41*, 69, 12, 49, 92, 46, 0.



Worst possible start of the series — M.Abduل Rehmaن Awaن (@Ab__Rehman_) July 8, 2021

Babar Azam out on zero against Football team. pic.twitter.com/9leEx7EqbY — Waqas Akhter 🗨 (@waqasakhter077) July 8, 2021

You troll him or whatever

So what if he scored a duck against a strong team

But Babar will bounce back against Zimbabwe

Thats Babar Azam for you 🔥🔥🙌🏻 — Phoenix 🇮🇳 (@Phoenix9904) July 8, 2021

Most ducks as captain in international cricket in 2021



3 - Babar Azam*

3 - Virat Kohli#ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK — Bibekananda Sahu 🇮🇳 (@IamBibeka) July 8, 2021

Babar azam wanted to watch his own country Zimbabwe match so got out early no excuses👀 — Farhan (@__farhan12) July 8, 2021

Babar Azam and his team pic.twitter.com/v9D1fpe2hv — Witty Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@WittyManeesh) July 8, 2021

#PAKvENG Babar Azam & Imam Can’t live without each other!!! How it starts💪. How it’s going 😞 pic.twitter.com/J4NqESLrk9 — h-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) July 8, 2021

"No Zimbabwe no party for Babar Azam" — 𝑹𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒊𝒊 _𝐎𝐧𝐞𝟖 🏏 (@kukreja_ravii) July 8, 2021

#PAKvENG



Babar Azam got out cheaply



Daniel Alexander: pic.twitter.com/3o9O81gSuO — Hemant Kumar 🎬 (@SportsCuppa) July 8, 2021

So much hate for king babar azam in my tl he his still 2nd best all format batsman — Himanshu (@__fuckofff_) July 8, 2021

Bowlers to Babar Azam on non flat pitches: pic.twitter.com/uRzKpf8T19 — 🇨🇦🇮🇳🏀🏏 (@shub_sports) July 8, 2021

Babar Azam is sad guys#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/hLV6aHjNsm — Ā X Ā (@71ismissing) July 8, 2021

Some neutral fans also sympathized with Babar Azam and supported him in his tough times. They pointed to his consistency in white-ball cricket and wished for him to score substantially in the remaining ODIs.

It's a duck for Babar Azam & some people found a way to criticize him. Surely he will turn out to his best in the upcoming matches & the same will call this Eng team a weak side.

I mean, Come on folks. #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK — Farhan Shabbir 🍁 (@extroverterr) July 8, 2021

Unreal hate towards Zim'babar'azam

😑😑🦆🔥💥 — HITMAN 45 (@Dheeraj99084792) July 8, 2021

This is Babar Azam's first score of single digit (<10) in ODI after 975 days. Last time he got out for less than 10 was on 07 November, 2018 vs New Zealand when he got out on duck 🦆



A streak of 28 innings has cpme to an end 💔 #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/HhcP9I07rs — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) July 8, 2021

This Was First Single Digit Score From Babar Azam in Last 975 Days.

Worst Start but

The King Comeback #PAKvENG #ENGvsPAK — Adee Cricky🏏🏏 (@Usmancheema932) July 8, 2021

