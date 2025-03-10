"Nobody can retire Rohit and Virat" - Yuvraj Singh's father backs senior Indian duo after 2025 Champions Trophy glory

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has backed India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue playing for the Men in Blue till the 2027 ODI World Cup. The remarks came after Rohit led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title. India beat the Kiwis by four wickets in the final to lift back-to-back ICC trophies.

Yograj added that no one can retire the two senior players while crediting Rohit for clarifying his decision not to hang his boots during the post-match press conference. He told ANI:

“The best thing is that Rohit Sharma said he is not retiring. Well done, my son. Nobody can retire Rohit and Virat. They should think about retirement after winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. I had said this before India would win.”

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 100 against Pakistan in a group-stage match. The 36-year-old also played a valuable 84-run knock against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Meanwhile, Rohit stepped up in the summit clash, scoring 76 while chasing 252. The 37-year-old shared a 105-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening stand.

The two players will next be seen in action for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which kicks off on March 22. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will next play a five-match Test series during the England tour to kickstart their 2025-27 World Test Championship Cycle (WTC). The Test silverware is the only trophy missing in India’s cabinet.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won four ICC trophies after the 2025 Champions Trophy victory

As players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another trophy to their names. The duo together won the 2025 and 2013 Champions Trophy titles and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Rohit was part of Team India when they won the 2007 T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Kohli won the 2011 ODI World Cup with the Men in Blue.

Rohit, in particular, also became the second most successful Indian captain after MS Dhoni with multiple (two) ICC trophies. As a skipper, Dhoni won three ICC titles (2007 T20WC, 2011 ODIWC and 2013CT).

