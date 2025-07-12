Non-striker Rishabh Pant adeptly dodges a drive from KL Rahul on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant moved out of harm's way from KL Rahul's on-drive on day three of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The keeper-batter adeptly ducked down to supposedly avoid a blow from the shot played by the Indian opener.
The moment occurred in the 52nd over of the innings sent down by Brydon Carse, who bowled a full delivery as it was in Rahul's wheelhouse. The right-handed batter chipped it nonchalantly, passed the non-striker as the southpaw let his head out of the way.
Watch the video here:
Rahul, who came to day three unbeaten at 53, slammed three consecutive boundaries off Carse's next over, shifting the momentum firmly into their side.
Rishabh Pant got to his half-century with a maximum
Pant, who has been in outstanding form in this series, peeled off his second half-century to go with a couple of centuries. The 27-year-old got to the landmark with a six off Ben Stokes in the 59th over by playing a hook shot over the fine-leg region.
Nevertheless, the southpaw was far from relieved of the finger injury that he sustained on day one while trying to prevent a boundary. Dhruv Jurel had kept wickets for the rest of day one and the following one as the BCCI confirmed that Pant was still recovering from the injury.
The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was eventually dismissed for 74 by a run-out affected by England's captain at the stroke of lunch, leaving India at 248/4, still trailing by 139 runs. The wicket also broke the partnership of 141 runs, with the hosts desperate for a wicket.
At the time of writing this, KL Rahul had got to the three-figure mark, his second of the series. The Karntaka-born cricketer has also reached the milestone for the second time at the venue, doing so for the first time in 2021. The Asian Giants began the day at 145/3 after bowling the Englishmen out for 387.
