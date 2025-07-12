Non-striker Rishabh Pant adeptly dodges a drive from KL Rahul on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant moved out of harm's way from KL Rahul's on-drive on day three of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The keeper-batter adeptly ducked down to supposedly avoid a blow from the shot played by the Indian opener.

The moment occurred in the 52nd over of the innings sent down by Brydon Carse, who bowled a full delivery as it was in Rahul's wheelhouse. The right-handed batter chipped it nonchalantly, passed the non-striker as the southpaw let his head out of the way.

Rahul, who came to day three unbeaten at 53, slammed three consecutive boundaries off Carse's next over, shifting the momentum firmly into their side.

Rishabh Pant got to his half-century with a maximum

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pant, who has been in outstanding form in this series, peeled off his second half-century to go with a couple of centuries. The 27-year-old got to the landmark with a six off Ben Stokes in the 59th over by playing a hook shot over the fine-leg region.

Nevertheless, the southpaw was far from relieved of the finger injury that he sustained on day one while trying to prevent a boundary. Dhruv Jurel had kept wickets for the rest of day one and the following one as the BCCI confirmed that Pant was still recovering from the injury.

The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was eventually dismissed for 74 by a run-out affected by England's captain at the stroke of lunch, leaving India at 248/4, still trailing by 139 runs. The wicket also broke the partnership of 141 runs, with the hosts desperate for a wicket.

At the time of writing this, KL Rahul had got to the three-figure mark, his second of the series. The Karntaka-born cricketer has also reached the milestone for the second time at the venue, doing so for the first time in 2021. The Asian Giants began the day at 145/3 after bowling the Englishmen out for 387.

