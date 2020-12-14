‘None of our players have done this’ - Danish Kaneria praises Hardik Pandya’s gesture for T Natarajan

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has praised Hardik Pandya’s gesture of handing over his Man of the Series trophy to T. Natarajan after India's T20Is series win in Australia.

Danish Kaneria also lamented that one cannot expect Pakistan players to come up with such encouraging acts and labelled them as "selfish".

Taking to Twitter to laud Hardik Pandya, Danish Kaneria wrote:

"Great Pic can not be better, #HardikPandya wins the hearts winning the man of the series but gives to Natarjan ,youngster must be delighted and motivated.hamaray Kisi player ney ahsa Kia khabi sub apna sochthay hai (sic). (None of our players have done this. All are selfish)"

Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan were the leading performers for the Indian team in the T20Is against Australia.

Following a couple of smashing knocks, Hardik Pandya was named the man of the series. He, however, decided to hand over the trophy to Natarajan. According to the all-rounder, the left-arm seamer deserved to win the honour.

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/gguk4WIlQD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 8, 2020

Natarajan was the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is. He claimed six wickets at an average of 13.83.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hardik Pandya lauded Natarajan and wrote:

"Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork Clapping hands sign You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win."

‘Banned’ Danish Kaneria plays in cricket tournament organised by veterans' association

Danish Kaneria was banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012 for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. However, he recently featured in a tournament organised by the veterans' association, insisting that he can participate in events not organised by the PCB or its affiliated units.

Kaneria told reporters in Karachi:

“There is no bar on me playing in a seniors event since it does not come under the ambit of the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

The last few months have been surreal. My maiden outing with #TeamIndia and we won the T20I series. A dream come true moment made special by the champion bunch. I thank my teammates for their constant support and encouragement. Thank you everyone for your love & support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o2yCP4RVU0 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 9, 2020

Danish Kaneria has already requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lift his life ban and allow him to play domestic cricket. He added:

“I have apologised for my actions and I have again submitted my apology in my petition to the court. I am ready to attend all rehab programs of the board. I just want them to give me another chance.”

The 39-year-old took 261 wickets in 61 Tests for Pakistan before getting embroiled in the match-fixing controversy, which spelled the end of his international career.