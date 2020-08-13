Danish Kaneria expresses desire to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has recently shown interest in visiting the newly-established Ram Mandir in India.

On August 5, the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir was laid by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite the enthusiasm from the local Hindu community, the access was restricted to the invitees in order to comply with the COVID-19 regulations put into place.

The Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria expressed his ecstasy in a series of tweets on what he termed a historical day for the Hindu community.

“Being a religious person, I am a devoted Hindu and I always try to follow the path shown by Lord Ram. Since childhood, we have seen Ramayana and I worship Lord Ram and his ideals of life,” Danish Kaneria tweeted.

Danish Kaneria also wished to visit India to seek Lord Ram’s blessings at the temple.

“I believe in Lord Ram and that’s why I tweeted about it. If almighty Lord Ram desires, I will definitely come to India to see the temple,” Danish Kaneria said while talking to India TV.

Extremely proud to represent Pakistan as a Hindu cricketer: Danish Kaneria

Talking about his cricketing career as a Hindu in Pakistan, Danish Kaneria referred to himself as both a proud Hindu and a proud Pakistani. He said that he is extremely proud to have represented Pakistan and it was an honour for him to win matches for his country.

“Playing for the Pakistan cricket team has been a matter of pride for me. Playing for my country and being a Hindu cricketer, representing the Pakistan team and winning matches for my team is like an achievement for me and it is a matter of pride and honor for me”, Danish Kaneria added.

The 39-year-old leg-spinner picked 261 wickets in 61 Tests courtesy 15 five-wicket hauls and 2 ten-wicket hauls. In fact, Danish Kaneria is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Pakistan's Test Cricket history.