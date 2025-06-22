"Nor can I bat like him" - Former wicket-keeper's hilarious take on Rishabh Pant's somersault after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik quipped in a video byte and said that he can neither pull off a somersault or bat like current India wicketkeeper batter, Rishabh Pant. The 27-year-old brought out the somersault celebration after scoring a ton against England.

Ad

Electing to bat first, Team India posted 491 on board with Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 159), newly elected skipper Shubman Gill (147 off 227), and vice captain Rishabh Pant (134 off 178) all getting centuries. India's total of 491 was also a record, becoming the lowest total despite having three centurions.

After the match, a compilation video by BCCI posted on their social media handles saw various experts and fans being asked about the somersault celebration that Pant brought out to celebrate his 100. Former wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik, with whom Pant shared the dressing room during the England tour back in 2018, had the following to say:

Ad

Trending

"Neither could I do the somersault like him, nor can I bat like him. I think on both fronts, he has just exceeded expectations. It's quite an effort to do that, actually. And he does it consistently."

Karthik further added:

"When I was very young, my parents did make me participate in gymnastics. I did try, and I was an utter failure at that. So let's just leave it there because he is doing it so much nicer when he celebrates it. "

Ad

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

India pick up three wickets during yesterday's play as they aim to restrict England in the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Ollie Pope registered a fine 100 for England batting on day two - Source: Getty

While England managed to finish the Indian essay with the bat halfway through the second day, the visitors began their quest of slashing the total of 491 on board. While they lost an early wicket, opener Ben Duckett (62 off 94) and number three Ollie Pope (100 in 131) gave the hosts the much-needed impetus, as they ended the day with 209/3 after 49 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked up all the wickets to fall in this innings so far, with his dismissal of Harry Brook being ruled not out after it was found he had bowled a no-ball. Currently, England trail by 262 runs as Day 3 gets under way soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news