“Not the same that was 3-4 years back” - Sanjay Manjrekar slams Indian star after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar slammed Ravindra Jadeja's lack of impact in Team India's five-wicket loss to England in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. The all-rounder scored 36 runs across two innings, and picked up only a single wicket despite having the chance to bowl in near-ideal conditions on the final day.

Ravindra Jadeja has often been a shoo-in as the primary spinner for Team India when it comes to overseas Tests. However, he was unable to prevent the lower-order from collapsing in both innings, after being dismissed for 11 in the first innings and being stranded not out on 25 at the second time of asking.

The left-handed batter's ability to bat with the tail was questioned both times, and his contribution with the ball was also far from ideal. He ended wicketless in the first innings as Jasprit Bumrah led from the front with a five-wicket haul. On that occasion, the conditions were arguably not ideal for the spinner, but even with a prominent rough to operate with on Day 5, he failed to make it count.

By the time Jadeja figured out the right length and pace to make the ball talk, England were well placed in the run chase.

Sanjay Manjrekar outlined how Ravindra Jadeja needed to step up as an experienced member, further adding that his batting prowess has significantly waned.

"One of the reasons why India picked Ravindra Jadeja over Ravichandran Ashwin or even Kuldeep Yadav, was because of his batting. That also, to my perception, is not the same that was 3-4 years back. So, there would be maybe some discussion around it, because India need help from the spinners, and if Jadeja is not giving it, then they will have to play a second spinner. Can they play two spinners in England? All those questions will come up," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

The left-handed batter averaged 35.13 and 29.28 with the bat in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Since the start of the home season in 2024, he has struck two fifties, one of which came at The Gabba during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.

Ravindra Jadeja could only dismiss Ben Stokes in the second innings. However, at that point, England needed only 69 runs to win, with five wickets in hand.

"Jadeja should have done more" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the spinner's performance on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Sanjay Manjrekar was critical of Ravindra Jadeja's inability to exploit the conditions on Day 5. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 1-104 off 24 overs in the second innings. He has only picked up five wickets in his last four Tests, despite bowling 110 overs in the process.

"I know there were one or two chances that Rishabh Pant should have picked up, but Jadeja should have done more. Just one wicket to show for after that long toil in conditions that were not English, but closer to home, so yeah, I was disappointed in his performance," Manjrekar added.

Team India have Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as the other spin bowling candidates in the squad. The second Test against England is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 onwards.

