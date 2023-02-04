"Not always the case" - Pat Cummins expects fast bowlers to have as much a say as spinners in India

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins feels fast bowling will play as much a role in India as spin-bowling in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 29-year-old also admitted that pacers' work can go unrewarded at times but it's about keeping the pressure up on the opposition.

Cummins, who will lead Australia in the four-Test series which starts on February 9 in Nagpur, will be the first name on the team sheet if fit. The right-arm speedster is one of the finest exponents of reverse swing, but it remains to be seen which second fast bowler Australia plays.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

Speaking at a press conference, Cummins suggested that Australia are ready for the grind and expects the fast bowlers to come into play as much as the spinners. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think also the lesson there is that Test cricket can be really, really hard. You've got to accept that it's going to be a grind sometimes and you have got to be up for it and embrace that challenge. I think, coming here to India, a lot of the talk is around big spinning wickets, mainly fast-moving Test matches but it's not always the case."

After an impressive first Test in 2011, the New South Wales bowler played his next in 2017. Speaking about this challenge, he said:

"I think what I learned about myself was, it was my first Test match in six years, it kind of reaffirmed that that's where I wanted to be. You need to get into the grind at times, and that role as a fast bowler might be bowling plenty of overs for not a heap of reward but doing a job for the team. I really enjoyed that aspect of that last tour."

The Ranchi Test in 2017 saw Cummins bowl 39 overs and pick up four wickets. The Aussie followed it up by sending down another 30 in the first innings of the final Test. He also played an instrumental role in Australia's series victory in Pakistan early last year.

"Wouldn't say two spinners is a given" - Pat Cummins ahead of Nagpur Test

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cummins went on to claim that Australia will decide their eleven after reaching Nagpur and looking at the conditions. He explained:

"I wouldn't say two spinners is a given. Obviously, it's very conditions-dependent, particularly in the first Test. Once we get to Nagpur, we will see. But yeah, I think sometimes talking about a couple of spinners, you forget how good a lot of our fast bowlers have been in all conditions."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Details from #INDvAUS

cricket.com.au/news/cameron-g… Good news from the Australian camp with Cameron Green's recovery progressing nicely.Details from @LouisDBCameron Good news from the Australian camp with Cameron Green's recovery progressing nicely.Details from @LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/cameron-g…

Australia also have injury concerns in Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. While Starc is certain to miss the first Test, Green has an outside chance of playing.

Poll : 0 votes