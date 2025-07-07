"Not every game will be like Headingley" - Shubman Gill's massive remark after Team India hammer England at Edgbaston to level Test series

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that he was over the moon about how well things came together for them at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill said that he didn't expect a run-chase like Headingley as their first-innings total was more than enough.

The tourists registered their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, thereby levelling the five-match series. After burying England under a first-innings total of 587, India gained a 180-run lead and set an improbable 608-run target. In response, the hosts managed only 271.

At the post-game presentation, the youngster said he was extremely chuffed at how well India rectified their mistakes from the defeat in Leeds. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"All the things we spoke about after the last game, we were spot on with all of those things. I think the way we came back with our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see. On this kind of wicket we knew that if we got 400-500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley."

Team India missed crucial catches across both innings in the first Test in Leeds, allowing the home side to chase down 371 with five wickets to spare. However, they hardly dropped any in the second Test. Gill played a captain's knock in both innings, hitting 269 and 161.

"He was just magnificent for us" - Shubman Gill hails Akash Deep

Akash Deep. (Image Credits: Getty)

Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI, picked up 10 scalps in the second Test. Gill reflected that the right-arm seamer was flawless on an almost unresponsive pitch. The Punjab-born cricketer said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think he [Akash Deep] bowled with so much heart and the areas and the lengths that he hit, he was just getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's very difficult to get the ball moving in both directions and he was able to do that. He was just magnificent for us."

The third Test between India and England will begin on July 10 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

