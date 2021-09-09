"Not extremely surprised by Chahal's exclusion"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad should not come as a huge surprise.

The leg-spinner dished out inconsistent performances in the home series against England as well as away to Sri Lanka. On both occasions, Chahal was replaced by young Rahul Chahar and the latter was extremely impressive.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained that while Chahal could be considered unlucky, Rahul Chahar was arguably the better leg-spinner.

"You could see Rahul Chahar replacing Yuzvendra Chahal from the last two series. Because in the England series, Rahul came in place of Yuzi and he performed extremely well. So I am not extremely surprised.

"You can always have a debate for Yuzi but Rahul Chahar was always going to be ahead of Yuzi," Deep Dasguptas opined.

Don't think there will be high-scoring games: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta closely analyzed the Indian squad and, upon seeing five spinning options, is convinced that the tracks in UAE could offer a lot to spin bowling.

Dasgupta is also not expecting many high-scoring games because the batters might find it difficult to time the ball due to the slowness of the pitch.

With the second phase of IPL 2021 taking place before the showpiece event, the pitches could slow down even further.

"If we have a look at the squad, almost one-third of it are spinners and there are just three out-and-out fast bowlers. So it shows the kind of wickets we can expect during the World Cup.

"I don't think there will be high-scoring games like 180-200 in general. The pitches will suit spin due to the dry heat in the UAE. There will also be wear and tear in the pitches during the IPL," Dasgupta concluded.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

