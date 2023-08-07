"Not from the family but only the outsiders seem to be worried" - Utkarsha Pawar on cricket career concerns after marriage with Ruturaj Gaikwad

Maharashtra women's cricketer Utkarsha Pawar is keen to continue playing cricket after marriage with Indian men's team rising player Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ever since Gaikwad and Pawar tied the knot on June 3 in a grand wedding in Mahabaleshwar, a lot of questions have popped up over the latter's future as a player.

Responding to the concerns over her playing career along the line, Pawar said on a Marathi cricket podcast 'Coffee, Cricket Aani Barach Kaahi':

"I am repeatedly asked about my career now that I am married. Not from the family but only the outsiders seem to be worried about it. My family is supportive. Ruturaj’s family is extremely supportive, our relatives are also supportive… but the question does come up from the outsiders."

She added:

"I have the full support of my parents, husband Ruturaj Gaikwad and my in-laws. I will continue to play cricket as long as I wish and as long as I can since my life revolves around cricket."

Utkarsha is a right-arm medium pacer for Maharashtra and has picked 28 wickets in 39 List A games and 26 scalps in 45 T20 matches. She made her debut for the state association in the 2015-16 domestic season and holds the big dream to don the Indian shirt.

The 24-year-old stated:

“I will continue to play cricket for as long as I wish and as long as my body allows me. One can be 200 per cent sure about it, not just 100 per cent."

"Used to idolise Zaheer Khan as a kid" - Utkarsha Pawar

Utkarsha Pawar has been a sports enthusiast since her childhood days. She played badminton and football along with swimming. However, inspired by India's world cup-winning star Zaheer Khan, the Pune-born athlete opted for cricket as a professional path.

Pawar said:

"When I was a kid, I used to idolise Zaheer Khan. I wanted to run in fast just like him and bowl as fast as I could. Of course, the minor blip is I am right-handed and he was a left-handed bowler."

The Maharashtra player further mentioned how her father Amar, a local cricketer in Pune, would take her to train at the age of six. She mentioned:

"Seeing my desire to bowl fast, my father took me to Anwar Shaikh, who honed my bowling skills and I also went to the nets where Santosh Jedhe, former Maharashtra captain, used to coach players.”

Utkarsha was last seen in action for Team Red in the Maharashtra Premier League Women's Exhibition matches in June.