"Not Finished"- Top 10 Rohit Sharma memes after he ended his century drought with a magnificent 101 in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India captain Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) notched up his 30th ODI century in the third contest against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. His previous hundred in the 50-over format came against Australia in January 2020.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first on a great batting track. Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill made full use of the batting-friendly conditions and played aggressively after getting set at the crease.

Rohit gaged the conditions quickly and took the attack to the opposition bowlers with flamboyant strokes on both sides of the wicket. Gill also continued his sublime form and scored at a brisk rate.

The duo's onslaught left the visitors clueless on the field. They set up an outstanding platform for the hosts with a 212-run opening partnership. Rohit ended his three-year ODI century drought by reaching the landmark with a single in the 26th over. However, he perished soon after trying to go for a big shot in the next over.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness Rohit hitting a century after a long time. They showered praise on him by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms.

"We are not really worried too much about the conditions"- Rohit Sharma ahead of 3rd ODI

Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the hosts were not too bothered by the conditions. He opened up that they wanted to put themselves in challenging pressure conditions and gain much-needed experience, saying:

"We are not really worried too much about the conditions, and that mindset also gives us the opportunity to challenge ourselves under pressure. No doubt the no. 1 ranking thing is there for the taking if we win today, but the more important thing is to play good cricket more than anything else."

After 44 overs, India reached 321-5 with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the middle.

