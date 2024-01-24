"Not going to play without Virat Kohli" - Fans react as England leave James Anderson out for IND vs ENG 1st Test

England ace pacer James Anderson was omitted as the visitors announced their playing XI a day ahead of the opening Test against India. That match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 25.

In the bowling department, the Ben Stokes-led side has picked three spinners in Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed, and debutant Tom Hartley and two pacers, including the skipper.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said:

“The Three Lions have named four spinners in their side and one seamer with Lancashire's Tom Hartley set to make his Test debut. Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, and Jack Leach all come into the side having not been involved in our last Test against Australia at The Oval last summer.”

Anderson has bagged 139 wickets against India in 35 Tests, including six fifers. The speedster, though, has managed 34 wickets in 13 Tests in India. The 41-year-old had a forgetful Ashes, where he managed just five wickets in four Tests, last year.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed reactions to James Anderson's absence from the series opener. One user wrote:

"He is not going to play without virat kohli."

Here are some more reactions:

“I'm ready to go” – England captain Ben Stokes ahead of opening Test after recovering from knee injury

Ben Stokes has confirmed that he is fully prepared for the opening Test against India after recovering from a knee injury. The all-rounder recently told ESPNCricinfo:

"I've done everything away from it that a match requires. I'd never put myself ahead of the team if I didn't think I could go out and play at a certain level. I'd never be that selfish to think of myself not performing at a certain level and what that could do to the team.”

He added:

"I've done everything I needed to do to say, 'Yes I'm ready to go and play a Test match for England.' I'll just have to see. I might have some long days in the field but I'm ready.”

England’s playing XI for 1st Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

