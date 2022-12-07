Rohit Sharma, after India's second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7, said his injured thumb was slightly dislocated but not fractured.

The Indian captain suffered a cut to his left thumb after dropping a catch in the slips off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the second over of the match. He walked off the field with his bleeding hand and had to be rushed to the hospital for scans.

In reply to a query on the injury, he said after the match:

"Not great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat."

Rohit didn't take the field for the rest of the first innings but heroically came out to bat after the seventh wicket in India's chase of 272. He was hit on the glove on the first ball he faced, suffered another blow to his thigh, and got dropped as well.

However, nothing stopped him from hitting a brilliant 28-ball 51, with three fours and as many as five sixes to take the match close. In the end, India lost by just five runs. Had he received support from Siraj (two off 12) and Deepak Chahar (11 off 18), the 35-year-old might have even won India the match.

"Rohit Sharma will miss the third ODI" - Rahul Dravid

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed after the match that the skipper will miss the third ODI, which will be played on Saturday, December 10, and is doubtful for the ensuing two-Test series, which will start on December 14. He said:

"Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, fly back to Mumbai and consult with an expert to see how the injury is and whether he could come back for the Test matches. I am not sure. It's too early to say."

Dravid also praised Rohit's valiant efforts, saying the courage and determination he showed to come back from the hospital and play was "phenomenal."

