"Not just a cricketer, he's an emotion" - Sompal Kami gets his shoe signed by Virat Kohli after IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 clash

Nepal pacer Sompal Kami interacted with Team India's star batter Virat Kohli following the Asia Cup 2023 clash between the two sides at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Kami shared an Instagram post after the game, proudly showcasing the shoe on which Kohli gave his autograph. The 27-year-old also mentioned that the former India captain is a lot more than just a cricketer.

Captioning the post, Sompal Kami wrote:

"Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, he's an emotion."

Notably, Virat Kohli didn't get a chance to bat against Nepal as the Men in Blue chased down the revised 145-run target from 23 overs to secure a 10-wicket victory (DLS method).

He, however, failed to deliver in the team's opening fixture of the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Saturday, scoring four runs before getting out to Shaheen Afridi.

India seal Super Four spot after convincing win over Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

The contest against Nepal was of utmost importance for Rohit Sharma and company, considering that the winner would advance to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India's game against Pakistan was washed out after the first innings, resulting in both teams taking home a point each.

India won the toss and elected to field first in the must-win fixture. Aasif Sheikh was the top run-getter for Nepal with a 58-run knock. Sompal Kami also made a valuable contribution towards the back end, scoring 48 runs. Nepal were bowled out for 230, with Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja bagging three wickets each.

However, the target was later revised to 145 as per the DLS method after a rain-enforced break. Openers Rohit Sharma (74*) and Shubman Gill (67*) starred with the bat, helping the side secure a place in the Super Four.

India will battle it out against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday in a Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2023.