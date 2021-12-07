'Not just a name on a board' - Mayank Agarwal on making it to the Wankhede Honours Board

Mayank Agarwal scored a magnificent century to propel India to victory in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He scored 150 runs in 311 balls to lead India to a total of 325 in the first innings.

After the match, his name was inscribed on the stadium's Honours Board. After it, the 30-year-old took to Twitter to share a message about the special moment.

"This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond," he wrote on Twitter.

He added:

"Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats."

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats https://t.co/Z8rzIfr0X3

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday shared a series of pictures of Mayank after his entry to the Wankhede Honours Board.

Mayank Agarwal shuts out New Zealand with gritty century

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel created history by taking all 10 wickets in India's first innings. But Mayank Agarwal played a spectacular innings of 150 runs to take the hosts to a formidable total of 325.

India had at one point lost three wickets for no runs added to the board, but Mayank ensured there would be no collapse.

The opener dominated the spinners and hit 17 boundaries and four sixes in his 311-ball knock.

It was Mayank's fourth Test century, and third score of 150 or more.

India bowled the Kiwis out for 62 in return in the first innings. Mayank scored 62 in the second innings as they set New Zealand a target of 540 to win.

India ended up winning the match by 372 runs, their biggest margin of victory by runs. The win saw India take the series 1-0, with the first Test having ended in a draw in Kanpur.

India's next assignment in the longest format is a three-match series in South Africa. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are set to return to the team. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Mayank will be picked to play on the back of his Wankhede masterclass.

