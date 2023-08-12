"Not many people get the opportunity" - India's bowling coach delighted with Mukesh Kumar's progress

Team India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has been highly impressed with the way pacer Mukesh Kumar has taken to international cricket across formats during the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

Having done well for Bengal in domestic cricket, Mukesh got an opportunity to represent India in Tests and carried that good form into the white-ball formats as well. He has impressed fans with his ability to not only swing the ball both ways but also get the yorkers right at the death.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth T20I, Paras Mhambrey had words of praise for Mukesh Kumar:

"I’m extremely happy with the way he [Mukesh] has progressed. Not many people get the opportunity to feature [make debut] in all three formats. But to get a chance to play in all three formats is fantastic.”

He added:

“Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous. You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy. But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown [makes us] extremely happy."

Mukesh Kumar is capable of playing all three formats: Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey further claimed that India might continue to feature Mukesh Kumar across formats. He shed light on the importance of workload management for the fast bowler to ensure longevity.

On this, Mhambrey stated:

"Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management. He has played a lot of domestic cricket and got quality skills out there."

If Mukesh does well in the remaining T20Is, he might have an outside chance of making India's Asia Cup squad.