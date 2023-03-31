"Not the right move" - Danish Kaneria not in favour of Pakistan boycotting ICC ODI World Cup in India

Former spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that Pakistan should not boycott the ICC 50-over World Cup in India, even if the Men in Blue don't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

He opined that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could still conduct the Asia Cup without India's participation if it is confident of revenue generation. Here's what Kaneria said about the ongoing tussle between the two neighbouring nations:

"India will definitely not visit Pakistan. If Pakistan think that they can conduct the tournament without India, they should go ahead. But Pakistan not going to the World Cup isn't the right move."

"If you want to play on the front foot, you have to tackle a lot of outswingers and inswingers. They might have to face some consequences, as the World Cup is an ICC event."

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September. However, India's unwillingness to tour Pakistan has sparked a major controversy, and the parties are yet to arrive at a solution.

"Pakistan should consider hosting it in Dubai" - Danish Kaneria on Asia Cup

Danish Kaneria further stated that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) should confirm the venues for the Asia Cup. He urged the board to provide clarification amid the hullabaloo.

The 42-year-old emphasized that Pakistan should not add more fuel to the fire, and should consider conducting the competition in Dubai, adding:

"The ACC needs to come out and give clarification on the matter. The board should make its stance clear and confirm where the Asia Cup is going to take place."

"If India refuse to play, and if Pakistan think they can still generate enough revenue, the tournament should go ahead. However, I feel that Pakistan should consider hosting it in Dubai."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The overseas venue is not confirmed but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and even England are potential contenders.



#AsiaCup #CricketTwitter According to reports, Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and one other overseas venue for India matches.The overseas venue is not confirmed but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and even England are potential contenders. According to reports, Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and one other overseas venue for India matches. The overseas venue is not confirmed but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and even England are potential contenders. #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/5DdEZzaNhd

India and Pakistan will have to find a solution soon, as India will host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. Furthermore, Pakistan have the hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in 2025.

