"Not ruled out yet" - Rohit Sharma provides key update on Shubman Gill's recovery on the eve of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has provided an update on star opener Shubman Gill, who has reportedly tested positive for dengue fever. Rohit claimed that while Gill is a bit under the weather, the youngster has not yet been ruled out of their first game against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Gill has had an incredible 2023 so far, especially in ODIs where he has scored 1230 runs and a staggering five centuries. His potential unavailability could be a massive setback for the Men in Blue.

However, Rohit Sharma wants Shubman Gill to recover properly and doesn't want to rush him back from a captain's point of view. Here's what he told reporters on the eve of the India vs Australia clash:

"Gill is not feeling well, giving him every chance to see how he feels. Not ruled out yet. Shubman Gill is sick, I feel for him. I want him to be well. As a human being first, not as captain. He is a young boy, has fit body and he will recover."

Rohit Sharma on the mood in the Indian camp

While Shubman Gill's availability for the first game is still under the scanner, Rohit feels the mood in the Indian camp is really upbeat. It is a golden chance for the Men in Blue to end their World Cup drought and the captain feels the spirits are high within the team.

On this, he stated:

"Mood in the camp is very good. As it is going to be before start of every tournament. Quite confident skill wise. Looking forward to the game."

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.