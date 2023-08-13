"Not sure how" - Scott Styris shocked at his axe from 2023 Asia Cup commentary panel

Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentary Scott Styris has expressed his shock at being axed for the 2023 Asia Cup commentary panel. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Reacting to his absence, Styris questioned the broadcasters for not picking him for the continental tournament. The veteran expressed his disappointment with a tweet post but was grateful to be part of the event last year. He had served as a neutral umpire.

Styris posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter):

“I loved working on the last Asia Cup in the UAE. But not sure how/why I'm included in the list for this year's tournament. I won’t be there this time around #AsiaCup”

Scott Styris posted a message on social media on Saturday, August 12.

The development even as Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar retained the television and streaming rights, respectively, for the tournament.

Unlike the T20 format in 2022, the upcoming edition of the tournament will be played in a 50-over format ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19. The ICC’s marquee events will also be aired by Star Sports.

Styris’ absence from Asia Cup also poses a question mark on his participation as a commentator in the World Cup.

Asia Cup list of commentators:

India: Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan, and Deep Dasgupta

Pakistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan and Rameez Raja

Bangladesh: Athar Ali Khan

Sri Lanka: Russell Arnold

2023 Asia Cup schedule

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face off against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup opener in Multan on Wednesday, August 30. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Pallekale on September 2.

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan (3.30 PM IST)

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Pallekale (1 PM)

September 2: India vs Pakistan in Pallekale (1 PM)

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore (1.30 PM)

September 4: India vs Nepal in Pallekale (1 PM)

September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore (3.30 PM)

September 6: Super 4 in Lahore (3.30 PM)

September 9: Super 4 in Colombo (2 PM)

September 10: Super 4 in Colomb (2 PM)

September 12: Super 4 in Colombo (2 PM)

September 14: Super 4 in Colombo (2 PM)

September 15: Super 4 in Colombo (2 PM)

September 17: Final in Colombo (2 PM)