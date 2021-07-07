"Not sure how many countries could lose this many players & still have such quality to choose from"- Ben Stokes on England's bench strength

Ben Stokes has paid tribute to England's bench strength after seven (three players and four backroom staff) members of their core limited-overs squad to take on Pakistan were ruled out due to testing positive of COVID-19. The all-rounder suggested that not many teams in world cricket would be able to field such a quality international-level side at short notice.

Ben Stokes wasn't set to be part of the limited-overs series against Pakistan. But he will now lead England when they take on the Asian giants in the first ODI in Cardiff on June 8.

While writing in his column for The Mirror, Ben Stokes revealed how ill prepared he was as he wasn't even able to pack properly:

"To say that I wasn’t expecting to be leading England out in a one day match in Cardiff this week would be a huge understatement. I only packed clothes for three days away from home, so there will need to be a bit of extra washing done."

While England have named a new-look squad, the main team which was supposed to be led by Eoin Morgan is in isolation. As many as nine uncapped players have received a call-up for the Pakistan series. However, Ben Stokes believes England are still a "proper international class side". He added:

"We might be 20 first choice players down through isolation and injuries, but we will still be putting out a proper international class side with plenty of experience at the highest level. I’m not sure how many countries could lose this many players and still have such quality to choose from at such short notice."

Our new squad to face @TheRealPCB in the Royal London Series 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

England comfortably beat Sri Lanka in the recently concluded limited-overs series. The Lankans lost the three-match T20I and ODI series by a 3-0 and 2-0 margin respectively, with the third ODI washed out.

"The initial plan for me wasn’t to play any international white ball cricket - Ben Stokes

The Royal London ODIs and the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan will go ahead. Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad – which will be named in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/LH3mBm8wOz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

Ben Stokes, who suffered a finger injury during IPL 2021, returned to action for his county side Durham last month. However, the all-rounder revealed that England were looking to ease him into international games as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was planning to keep him fresh for the upcoming five-match Test series against India.

However, the ECB had to rework their plans and Ben Stokes is now set to be in action against Pakistan. Stokes revealed:

"With my finger still on the mend, the initial plan for me wasn’t to play any international white ball cricket at all and just focus on getting absolutely ready for the India Test series, but things change."

Pakistan will feel they are in a with a strong chance to topple England in their own backyard, given the hosts' inexperienced squad. The first ODI will be played in Cardiff tomorrow.

