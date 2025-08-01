"Not sure if this is the right way" - Dinesh Karthik questions Akash Deep's send-off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik criticised Team India pacer Akash Deep's conduct towards opening batter Ben Duckett after dismissing him on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England. The right-arm bowler got the better of the explosive batter towards the end of the first session, and proceeded to put his arm around him while he made his way back to the pavilion, while exchanging a few words in the process.

Ben Duckett had guided England to a brisk start after the pacers bundled India out for just 224 in the first innings. The opener took on Akash Deep with a barrage of unorthodox scoop shots as the hosts raced to 92 in 12 overs in their first innings.

Up against the right-arm pacer yet again, the opener persisted with the scoop shot, missing an attempt midway through the 13th over. Despite the miss, the batter attempted the shot yet again, only to edge it to Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Akash Deep was ecstatic after delivering India their first breakthrough, and immediately joined Ducket in his walk back to the pavilion, with his arm around the shoulder. Although there was no evident aggression, the batter's personal space was clearly invaded. Sensing trouble, KL Rahul pulled the bowler away as the batter continued his walk back, without choosing to retaliate.

Dinesh Karthik, who has shared the dressing room with Akash Deep during the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle, criticised his actions. Former England captain Michael Atherton had also termed the act as 'unnecessary' during commentary.

"Not sure if this is the right way to send off a batter, especially after you have got him out. Not many batsmen would behave the way Ben Duckett did," Karthik said on-air.

"If you are animated, and you get out, it can be really irritating, not going to lie. Quite noble of Ben Duckett to be calm like that," he added.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick was seen jokingly suggesting in the pavilion that he would have struck an elbow out had a bowler put an arm on his shoulder.

Akash Deep finishes the session with figures of 1-46 off seven overs with an economy rate of 6.57. Team India endured a difficult session at The Oval as England have already scored almost half of the first innings score registered by the visitors.

Akash Deep has dismissed Ben Duckett four times in 10 innings

The recent dismissal at The Oval on Day 2 marked the fourth time that the right-arm pacer has got the better of the opener in Tests. Duckett was his maiden wicket on his debut in Ranchi in 2024. He also dismissed him twice in the historic triumph at Edgbaston recently.

At the time of writing, England are comfortably placed at 109-1 at Lunch on Day 2 after just 16 overs of play. Zak Crawley has raced off to 52 runs off 43 balls while stand-in skipper Ollie Pope is new to the crease after Duckett's departure.

