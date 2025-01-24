"Not thinking about filling someone's shoes" - Team India spinner opens up on comparisons with R Ashwin ahead of 2nd IND vs ENG 2025 T20I

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed comparisons between himself and legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the second T20I against England in Chennai on January 25. Ashwin recently retired from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

He finished as India's second-leading wicket-taker overall and in Tests, behind only Anil Kumble. Meanwhile, Varun has enjoyed an incredible resurgence for India in T20Is since last year.

As spinners from Tamil Nadu, Varun has naturally been compared to Ashwin, thanks to his recent heroics in T20Is. However, in the press conference on the eve of the second T20I against England, he dismissed such comparisons.

"Comparing him to me is big. Ashwin has played all three formats. I am just making a comeback. I haven't reached a stage where I can be compared to him. But still, everybody, when they make it to the Indian team, wants to play for a long time. I am following my process. Let the hard work take me where it can. It's better that way. I am not thinking about filling someone's shoes," Varun said [quoted by India Today].

Trending

He added:

"Ashwin's shoes are big to fill. He has taken 500-plus Test wickets. I am not even close yet."

Varun was the Player of the Match in India's commanding win in the series opener with figures of 3/23 in four overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone to help India restrict England to a sub-par 132 in 20 overs.

"I definitely do that research" - Varun Chakravarthy

Varun has been picking up wickets in clusters in T20Is since 2024 [Credit: Getty]

Varun Chakravarthy revealed that his preparation for a match includes research on opposition batters, pitch conditions, and relying on his instincts.

The leg-spinner endured a torrid start to his international career with only two wickets in his first six T20Is at an average of 66. However, his last eight T20I games have yielded a remarkable 20 wickets at an average of under 12.

"Initially, the plan will be the same. I will see how they are trying to approach me. It's all instinctive. Basically, you have certain plans for certain batters, but if they are trying something different, you have to rely on instinct. The first thing is preparation—looking at the batter, understanding their release shots, and checking if they have added a new shot to their repertoire. I definitely do that research," said Varun.

He added:

"Based on that, and on the pitch conditions, I make certain calculations. Some shots work on certain pitches, while others don’t. So I plan accordingly."

Varun will look to continue his magical run on his home turf in Chennai in the second T20I against England. A victory will help India take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news