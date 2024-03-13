"Not a time to look beyond Kohli" - Danish Kaneria strongly advocates for star's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan leggie Danish Kaneria believes there's no chance of Virat Kohli missing the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup. The former cricketer reacted to reports of Kohli potentially being left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup, stating that India needs him for the tournament.

According to reports, the former Indian captain could be left out of India's T20 World Cup squad despite being the highest run-getter in history. The right-hander has amassed 1,141 runs in 27 matches at 81.5 along with 14 half-centuries.

Speaking to IANS, Kaneria observed that the youngsters need Kohli beside them and has no doubts about the veteran's inclusion in the squad.

"How can you ignore him (Virat)? He should be in India's squad. He has been scoring runs, it is not a time to look beyond Kohli, it is a time to have Kohli in your squad, who can also groom youngsters. India is doing pretty good and Kohli should be in India's squad, there is no doubt about it."

Kohli played one of the greatest T20I innings during the 2022 edition against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Chasing a tricky 160, the Delhi-born cricketer hit an unbeaten 82 to take India over the line with four wickets to spare.

"I want him to continue bowling with the same confidence" - Danish Kaneria on Kuldeep Yadav

Danish Kaneria. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence, the 43-year-old said he was happy to see the left-arm wrist spinner doing well now and wished for him to play in the Ranji Trophy. Kaneria said:

"At one time, Kuldeep was demotivated and was inside his shell, he wasn't performing and was not getting chances also. He came out very well, Kuldeep got the confidence from the captain, the management, Rahul Dravid. The new selection committee backed him too.

"Kuldeep's confidence is back and I want him to continue bowling with the same confidence. If he gets a chance, he should play Ranji Trophy and bowl long spells because the more he bowls, the better he'll become."

All the teams are required to submit their squads for the T20 World Cup 2024 by May 1 and the tournament will commence on June 1.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App