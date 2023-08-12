"Not true" - Virat Kohli debunks reports of him earning INR 11.5 crore per Instagram post

Former India captain Virat Kohli has debunked the reports claiming that he earns ₹11.5 crore for every sponsored Instagram post.

Hopper HQ, a post-scheduling website, came out with an 'Instagram Rich List' on Wednesday. It mentioned the niche, location, followers, and 'cost per post' for top celebrities.

Kohli was 14th and the third sportsperson after Cristiano Ronaldo (₹26.7 crore) and Lionel Messi (₹21.5 crore). The report went viral on social media.

"While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli tweeted.

The report didn't mention metrics or methods to calculate the 'cost per post'.

"Every setback becomes an opportunity" - Virat Kohli

The ace batter recently spoke about the lessons he takes from both successes and failures and the opportunity he sees in setbacks.

“I draw inspiration from my past successes and learnings," Kohli told The Indian Express. "Reflecting on the moments when I performed at my best and analyzing the areas where I can improve from losses helps me grow as a player. Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger.”

“What has truly defined me as a person is my ability to stay resilient and keep pushing forward, no matter how difficult the circumstances," he added. "People will always have opinions and judgments, but I have learned to trust my instincts and have confidence in my abilities. This self-belief has been the driving force behind all my achievements on the cricket field.”

Kohli is on a break for a couple of weeks after playing the IPL, the World Test Championship final, and the first two legs of the tour of West Indies.

The right-handed batter is expected to be back in action for the Asia Cup, which will begin on August 31.