Not Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara picks former Pakistan batter as better player of spin than himself [Watch]

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has named former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan as a better player of spin than himself. In a recent segment with ESPNcricinfo, the 37-year-old was asked to remain silent until he heard the name of a Test batter he believed was superior to him against spin.

The right-handed batter first hilariously quipped:

“I’m not talking.”

The hosts then went on to name several players, including David Warner, Alastair Cook, and Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara broke his silence when Joe Root was mentioned, saying:

“Maybe."

When asked about former India Test captain Virat Kohli, Pujara said:

“I would say at par. In terms of stats, his numbers suggest that he’s a good player of spin.”

Regarding Australian batter Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Pujara shared:

“They have scored runs against India and their numbers are good, but I don’t know, it’s very hard to compare myself when it comes to spin, but they are quality players.”

Finally, the Saurashtra cricketer acknowledged Younis Khan as a better player of spin than himself, saying:

“Younis Khan — I would have to say that he’s better than me.”

Watch the video here:

Younis Khan played 118 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 10,099 runs — the most by any player from his country in the format — at an impressive average of 52.05. He registered 33 fifties and 34 centuries, with a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Notably, Younis was outstanding against spin throughout his Test career, averaging 75.2 across 150 innings and amassing 4,436 runs against spinners.

Cheteshwar Pujara has an average of 61.4 against spin in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut for India in 2010 and has since featured in 103 matches, with his most recent appearance coming in 2023.

The dependable Indian batter has accumulated 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, which includes 35 half-centuries and 19 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 206 against England in 2012. When it comes to playing spin, Pujara boasts an impressive average of 61.4 across 129 innings, amassing 3,376 runs against spinners.

