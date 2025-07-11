"Nothing but a huge liability" - Fans react as Ben Stokes perishes to Jasprit Bumrah early on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes got off to an impressive start with the bat at Lord's, London, on Day 1 of the side's ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, he perished early on Day 2, adding just five runs to his overnight score of 39.

Stokes was undone by a peach of a delivery from India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The dismissal took place on the second ball of the 86th over. Bowling from around the wicket to the left-handed batter, the seamer dished out a length delivery that nipped back in.

The ball breached the English captain's defense and hit the top of the off stump. Stokes once again failed to get a big score under his belt, departing after a 44-run knock.

The 34-year-old has come under the scanner for his form, with just 130 runs to his name across five innings at an average of 26 in the series. Several fans slammed Stokes on social media following yet another underwhelming outing.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Ben Stokes is genuinely finished, thank you for what you’ve done for us but it’s time to go," wrote a fan.

"Ben Stokes is nothing but a huge liability," posted a fan.

"If they can sub a keeper on we should be allowed to have subbed a batter on for Stokes," remarked a fan.

"Will say this again! Stokes is at best an avg player. There’s too much gas filing in the echo chamber," commented another.

"Just retire stokes leave cricket before it leaves you," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentoning that Stokes has not scored a Test century for the past two years now. The last intstance of him crossing the 100-run mark came during England's Lord's Test against Australia in 2023. He played a 155-run knock in his team's second innings, albeit in a losing cause.

India bounce back by dismissing Ben Stokes and Joe Root in quick successon on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the ongoing Lord's Test. The hosts finished 251/4 at stumps on Day 1. Ben Stokes and Joe Root formed a crucial 88-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, England lost both the set batters ealy on the second day. Jasprit Bumrah provided both the breakthroughs. After getting rid of Stokes, the star fast bowler got the better of Root in the 88th over.

It was a full-length delivery, and Root ended up getting an inside edge while looking to push the ball. The ball took the edge and hit the middle stump, ending the former captain's 104-run knock.

