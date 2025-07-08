"Nothing should be said about Gautam Gambhir" - Yograj Singh's stunning statement after India's win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh defended head coach Gautam Gambhir amid a shaky phase in red-ball cricket, triggered by the transition. The former opening batter has made some bold calls since his appointment in 2024, and has had to endure a couple of tough series losses against New Zealand and Australia early in his tenure.

There was considerable pressure on Gautam Gambhir's position as the red-ball coach after Team India bowed out of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) Finals race. The head coach had to work with an inexperienced side after the senior trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, announced their retirements.

A challenging tour of England, being the first assignment, the pressure on Gambhir increased after India suffered a five-wicket loss in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. However, a massive and historic 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, considerably eases the pressure ahead of the latter half of the series.

Yograj Singh praised Gambhir for helping the Indian team with his guidance after his retirement, while adding that he should not be criticised when the team loses.

“Nothing should be said about Gautam Gambhir. He is doing very well. Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, and Rahul Dravid are some of the people who are giving back to the cricket of India because cricket has given them a lot,” Yograj Singh told ANI (via India Today).

“So I think if we have everyone's support and if we lose the series, then at least you should write that the kids played very well, it's okay, friend, wins and losses keep happening, but we cannot tolerate defeat. If you lose, you will not be there, then explain, if you win, you don't have to explain, it is a simple thing,” he added.

Since Gautam Gambhir has taken charge of the Test team, India have won only four Tests out of 12. Two of those wins have come away from home, including the recent triumph in Birmingham along with the stunning win in Perth during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.

"God willing, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, India will win the series" - Yograj Singh on ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Team India made a massive statement in the second Test after the tame loss in Leeds. Shubman Gill led from the front with massive knocks across both innings, while the bowling unit, especially Akash Deep, stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Gautam Gambhir and the management had copped a lot of blame for bold calls in tem selection and combination. However, Yograj praised the way the team responded, and particularly hailed their faultless fielding.

“There is a long way to go. I liked Shubman Gill's statement that yes, I will try to play like this. The team is playing very well, everyone appreciated it a lot, and we will win the series,” Yograj Singh said.

“God willing, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, India will win the series. And if we continue to field like this, I was talking to you, you would remember what happened yesterday regarding fielding fitness, why we won, what outstanding catches we took and if the bowlers bowl four good balls out of six balls, then take two catches,” he concluded.

India leveled the series 1-1 with the win in the second Test of the five-match affair. The two heavyweights will face each other in the crucial third Test at Lord's from Thursday, July 10, onwards.

