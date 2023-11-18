"Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" - Pat Cummins on Indian crowd during 2023 World Cup final

Australian skipper Pat Cummins understands that when his team makes their way on the field, they will be greeted by more than one lakh Indian supporters and the atmosphere could get a bit intimidating.

However, Cummins feels the Aussies should use it as a motivation to keep landing blows and keep making the crowd silent. He is confident that his team will rise to the occasion and not get bogged down by the pressure.

Here's what Pat Cummins told reporters ahead of the final on Sunday:

"The crowd is obviously going to be very one sided, but in sport there is nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow.

"You've just got to embrace every part of a final. Even in the lead-up, there is going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed, you have got to be up for it and you have got to love it."

Australia still haven't played the complete game: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins believes Australia are yet to peak in the 2023 World Cup and hopes that performance of full potential comes against India in the final. He believes the fact that the Aussies have had to grind for their wins is what could keep them in good stead.

On this, Cummins stated:

"One of the pleasing things for us is I still don't feel like we've played the complete game. Maybe against Netherlands, but outside of that we probably haven't as there's been no huge wins and we've had to fight for every win and we have found a way to win and different players have stood up at different times."

He further added:

"I think taking that confidence, knowing that we don't have to be at our absolute best to challenge any team. We can find a way through it and all the boys draw a lot of confidence from that going to tomorrow."

Pat Cummins has the opportunity to lead Australia to their sixth World Cup win if they manage to beat India in Ahmedabad.