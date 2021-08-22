BCCI invites applications for batting, bowling and fielding coaches at NCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the posts of batting, bowling (fast & spin bowling) and fielding coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The move comes a few days after the Indian cricket board sought applications for the post 'Head of Cricket’ at the NCA after Rahul Dravid’s tenure expired. With Dravid being the only one to apply for the position again, the BCCI has extended the deadline to receive applications for the position of 'Head of Cricket' at the NCA till August 31

According to a report in TOI, the BCCI has invited applications for batting, bowling (fast & spin bowling), fielding coaches and 'Head of Cricket Education' at the NCA, on its website.

The report stated that the BCCI has decided not to renew contracts of 11 coaches at the NCA, five of them being former India cricketers - Ramesh Powar, SS Das, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Subroto Banerjee and Sujith Somsundar.

The last date to apply for the coaching positions has been set as September 10 while the age limit is 60.

Kanitkar and Das were the batting coaches at NCA. Powar and Banerjee were the spin and pace bowling coaches respectively, while Somasundar is currently the 'Head of cricket Education.’ Presently, Powar is the head coach of the India women's team and Das the batting coach.

NCA recently conducted a Level 2 hybrid course for coaches. Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf, Devang Gandhi, Abhishek Nayar, Ashok Dinda, Parveez Rasool and Naman Ojha were among those who attended the course.

BCCI invites application for batting, bowling and fielding coaches at NCA - Rahul Dravid likely to continue as the head of NCA. (Source - TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2021

Rahul Dravid joining NCA best thing that has happened to Indian cricket: Irfan Pathan

In a recent interview, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan stated that Rahul Dravid joining the NCA was the 'best thing that has happened to Indian cricket'.

Speaking to Crictracker, Pathan said in praise of Dravid:

“The best thing that has happened to Indian cricket is Rahul (Dravid) getting associated with NCA. I have a huge amount of respect for him. Rahul bhai has performed his role with utmost sincerity. Look, we know how Rahul Dravid got involved in U19 and India A. But how he gets involved in each and every coach as well in terms of sharing his knowledge, listening from their perspective as well which for a guy of his calibre is a big task.”

“But he does it with such ease. That’s why you have huge amount of respect. It doesn’t mater if you have played 1 or 100 first-class games, he gives you same amount of respect," he added.

Rahul Dravid all set to be reappointed as the head of cricket at NCA. (Reported by Telegraph). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2021

With Ravi Shastri unlikely to continue in his role as Team India head coach after the T20 World Cup, there were speculations that Dravid could be a possible replacement. However, the former captain’s decision to reapply for the NCA post cleared the air.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava