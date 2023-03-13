"Now we can say we have beaten every team" - Mehidy Hasan after Bangladesh's T20I series win over England

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz reflected on the T20I series win over England as a landmark moment in their cricketing history. The 25-year-old reckons that beating England has ensured that they have defeated every team in a series since they started playing international cricket.

Hasan picked up figures of 4-0-12-4 in the second T20I against England in Mirpur on Sunday (March 12) as Bangladesh blew away the tourists for 117. With the bat, he hit a crucial 20 runs off 16 balls to help the hosts win with four wickets to spare.

Speaking at a press conference after the win, the left-arm spinner commented that every series victory for Bangladesh gives them joy. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"Look every international series is important and it makes us happy go win against every team. You cannot say that you feel good beating this team or that team. Like you cannot say you feel good beating Australia or New Zealand because we have the same feeling beating every team. Because at the end of the day which team won? Bangladesh."

However, he admitted that defeating England has helped Bangladesh complete a full circle. He stated:

"We all won and this is a matter of joy and everyone is happy. Certainly beating the big team gives us joy and we won against every team but one team that we could not reach and win a series was England. Today we are happy with the T20I series win over England as now we can say we have beaten every team and won series."

The all-rounder's first wicket was Moeen Ali and followed it with Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Chris Jordan. Ben Duckett top-scored for England with 28 as they were bowled out on the final ball of the day.

"Happy to repay the faith that was kept on me by the team management" - Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Mehidy Hasan claimed that their secret to success is to follow the process and let the result take care of itself, adding:

"I am happy to repay the faith that was kept on me by the team management. We are better side, we have very good team and we have some very good players and we are not thinking about how to win the match we are thinking about staying positive and come up with better cricket because we are confident that if we can follow that, the result will fall in place."

The third and final T20I will take place in Mirpur on Tuesday.

