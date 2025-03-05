"Now final out of Pakistan" - Former India cricketer brutally trolls hosts after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh trolled Pakistan after the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. With Rohit Sharma and Co. qualifying for the final, the summit clash will take place in Dubai.

The ICC event is being hosted by Pakistan. However, all the matches featuring India were shifted to Dubai. It was done following a stalemate between the two cricketing boards as India refused to send their team to the neighboring country due to security reasons.

Had India been eliminated in the semifinal, the 2025 Champions Trophy final would have been played in Lahore. Mocking Pakistan for losing the opportunity to host the final, Harbhajan wrote on X:

"पहले पाकिस्तान टूर्नामेंट से बाहर। और अब फाइनल पाकिस्तान से बाहर [First Pakistan out of the tournament. And now final out of Pakistan]."

India chased down a 265-run target against Australia to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Senior batter Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the match for his 84-run knock off 98 balls.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit. The defending champions suffered back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and India. Their final group match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain and they finished their campaign without a single win.

"Should have started with him" - Harbhajan Singh feels Varun Chakaravarthy should have bowled the new ball in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Harbhajan Singh suggested that mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy should have shared the new ball with pacer Mohammad Shami in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal.

Chakaravarthy came into the attack in the ninth over. He struck straightaway, sending back the dangerous Travis Head for 39 runs (33 balls) on the second ball of his spell.

Reckoning that India should have used the crafty spinner right from the start to counter the explosive opener, the cricketer-turned-commentator said on Star Sports (quoted as saying by Sports Tak):

"When you have Varun Chakaravarthy, why would you wait for nine overs to bring him on against Travis Head? What’s the point of having him, then? The Indian team should have started with him at one end and Shami at the other."

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The winner of the semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa will face the Rohit Sharma-led side in the ultimate showdown.

