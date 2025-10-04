"Now it's form-dependent" - Former India opener's massive take on Rohit Sharma being replaced as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that Rohit Sharma’s future in the 50-over format will now hinge on his form, given that he is no longer the skipper. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. While Rohit was included in the squad, Shubman Gill was appointed captain with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain.

Ad

Reacting to the major development, Chopra admitted he didn’t see it coming and noted that all the records and circumstances seemed to favor Rohit continuing as skipper. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, the 48-year-old said:

“I mean, wow. I personally didn't see it coming as soon as it obviously happened. We all knew that India is preparing for a three-format captain. The moment Shubman Gill was named vice-captain of the T20I team, and he was already vice-captain of the ODI setup as well, the question was: will he be appointed captain while Rohit Sharma is around?"

Ad

Trending

“I was not 100% certain, keeping in mind that India won the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma. He was the player of the match in the finals. All those things were actually in favor of Rohit to just continue, but this seems that the preparation for the 2027 World Cup has officially started,” he added.

Chopra also noted that Rohit’s place in the 50-over format will now depend on his form, which could be challenging for the Mumbai batter since he has retired from Tests and T20Is, and there are long gaps between ODI series. He said:

Ad

“So, the implication in my opinion is that now it's form-dependent. See, earlier, if you are the captain, your name is the first one to be penciled on the team sheet whenever the selections are happening. In fact, you are asked for your opinion: what is the kind of team that you want? This is how you want to structure. This is the blueprint. You are the central theme for the entire process.”

Ad

“But now, it is not a given. Your place in the side is now totally dependent on your form, and form is going to be a difficult thing any which way for anyone who's playing just the single format, and that too ODI cricket. Because this year, till the IPL, we're playing only nine ODIs, so if the gaps are going to be so huge, every time you start a new series, hitting the ground running is not going to be easy. So yes, I don't know about the 2027 World Cup dream for Rohit Sharma. It is alive at this point in time, but will the fire still be burning very bright come 2027? I don't know,” he added.

Ad

The three-match ODI series against Australia starts on October 19 in Perth.

A look at Rohit Sharma’s record as a batter and captain in ODIs

Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut for India in 2007 and has since played 273 matches. The opening batter has scored 11,168 runs, the fourth-highest for India, at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, including 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries.

Looking at his captaincy record, Rohit Sharma has led India in 56 matches, winning 42, including guiding the team to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy and to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news