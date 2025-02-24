“Now I will have a chance to ask him” - Axar Patel on dinner treat from Rohit Sharma after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel mentioned that he will approach captain Rohit Sharma to remind him of his dinner treat promise after their convincing win over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Indian skipper had assured Axar of a dinner after dropping a simple chance that could have sealed a historic hat-trick in the recent clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

Axar Patel continued his fine run of form to make a telling impact in the clash against Pakistan. His double strike in the powerplay had set the tempo for India against Bangladesh. Similarly, he was responsible for India making breakthroughs in the Pakistan clash through his run-out and floated delivery to send back Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Rizwan respectively.

In an interaction with ICC after the game, Axar revealed that he will speak with Rohit Sharma soon, and hopes to get the treat in the upcoming extended break.

"Now, we have a six-day break I think we have qualified as well. So, I think now I will have a chance to ask him for my dinner," Axar Patel said.

The all-rounder had addressed the dropped catch during the innings break of the first match itself. He mentioned that he does not blame Rohit Sharma for the same, citing that such mistakes can happen to anybody.

"A lot happened. First, I did not know he (Tanzid) was out. Then, I got the second wicket and then the dropped catch happened. Main celebrate karne wala thha (I was about to celebrate), but then I turned my back and did not think about it. It happens. Everyone makes mistakes," Axar Patel told the broadcasters.

Rohit Sharma had slammed the ground in frustration after spilling the easy chance and even joined his hand later to apologize to his teammate.

"I may take him Axar for dinner" - Rohit Sharma had promised the dinner treat while speaking in the post-match presentation

Axar Patel had finished with figures of 2-43 in the match against Najmul Hossain Shanto. Following the successful run chase, Rohit Sharma had addressed his dropped catch in the post-match presentation.

"I may take him (Axar) for dinner tomorrow. No, that was an easy catch, I should have taken that catch with the standards I have set for myself. But I do know these things are bound to happen. Credit to Hridoy and Jaker, they stitched a nice partnership," Rohit Sharma said after the win over Bangladesh (via Hindustan Times).

Team India will next take on New Zealand in their final group-stage match in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

