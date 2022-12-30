"Now that's how you make a comeback!" - Fans react as Sarfaraz Ahmed slams twin half-centuries against New Zealand on Test return 

Pakistan's keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed continued his impressive form with the bat, hitting a crucial half-century on Day 5 of the team's Test series opener against New Zealand on Friday, December 30.

Sarfaraz came out to bat at No. 4 and showcased positive intent, accumulating some valuable runs for his side. The right-handed batter scored 53 runs off 76 deliveries before being dismissed by leg spinner Ish Sodhi in the 64th over of Pakistan's second innings.

The 35-year-old has made a fantastic return to Test cricket, slamming half-centuries in both innings. Sarfaraz, who is playing his first-ever Test match on home soil, mustered 86 runs in Pakistan's first essay.

Several fans lauded the senior player for his inspired knocks in his comeback Test. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

🅰️⚡ @SyedAounMehdi1

#PAKvNZ Sarfaraz Ahmed has 3 fifties in his last 4 test innings 🥶 Sarfaraz Ahmed has 3 fifties in his last 4 test innings 🥶#PAKvNZ

Aliza @Lizaa_pm

What an inning played by Sarfaraz Ahmed!! WoW....!! Well done Saifi Bhai..What an inning played by Sarfaraz Ahmed!! WoW....!! Well done Saifi Bhai..What an inning played by Sarfaraz Ahmed!!🙌

Mark Puttick @GryllidaeC Sarfaraz Ahmed is the 3rd Pakistan batter to make two scores of 50 or more in their 50th men's Test



Imran Khan: 83 & 72* v Australia, 1983

Misbah-ul-Haq: 101 & 101* v Australia, 2014

Sarfaraz Ahmed: 86 & 53 v New Zealand, 2022



14th overall Sarfaraz Ahmed is the 3rd Pakistan batter to make two scores of 50 or more in their 50th men's TestImran Khan: 83 & 72* v Australia, 1983Misbah-ul-Haq: 101 & 101* v Australia, 2014Sarfaraz Ahmed: 86 & 53 v New Zealand, 202214th overall

Bismil Jatoi @Bismiljatoi

#PAKvNZ Sarfaraz playing peak cricket in this test at this age when he is under pump to justify his place. Great return for the man just before a final goodbye. Sarfaraz playing peak cricket in this test at this age when he is under pump to justify his place. Great return for the man just before a final goodbye.#PAKvNZ

ا @bobydriive Sarfaraz Ahmad has been the most useful player in this test match. Sarfaraz Ahmad has been the most useful player in this test match.

Psycho🖤 @sudais_Kohli17



Back-to-back Test fifties for Sarfaraz Ahmed #NZvsPAK #SarfrazAhmed Now that's how you make a comeback!Back-to-back Test fifties for Sarfaraz Ahmed Now that's how you make a comeback! Back-to-back Test fifties for Sarfaraz Ahmed 👏 #NZvsPAK #SarfrazAhmed https://t.co/rA432xqJfJ

Zia ul Hassan @ziagardezi Sarfaraz test batsman > Rizwan statpadder in tests Sarfaraz test batsman > Rizwan statpadder in tests

Notably, Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced Mohammad Rizwan for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. He returned to the Pakistani playing XI in the longer format after nearly four years.

"If someone would have checked my heartbeat, the meter would have exploded - Sarfaraz Ahmed on playing his 50th Test

Speaking at a press conference after his 86-run knock in the first innings, Sarfaraz Ahmed stated that he didn't know if he would get a chance to play his 50th Test match.

He said:

"I was very excited when I got to know yesterday that I will be playing this Test. I was wondering whether I will get my 50th Test or not. My focus has always been to give my best, just play cricket and on my performance.

"I have always said that when I started playing cricket, I had the privilege of having great mentors whose guidance and support have always been helpful for me."

The former Pakistan captain also mentioned that he was very nervous ahead of the match, as he was making his return after a very long time. Sarfaraz added that he felt as if he was making his Test debut.

He elaborated:

"You asked me about my feelings when I walked out to bat before lunch. If someone would have checked my heartbeat, the meter would have exploded. My heartbeat was very fast and it felt like my debut. I was playing after a long time and it was also a crunch situation."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A proper team player



📸: SonyLiv



#CricketTwitter #PakvsNZ Mohammad Rizwan appreciated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s knock 🫡A proper team player📸: SonyLiv Mohammad Rizwan appreciated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s knock 🫡🔥A proper team player ❤️📸: SonyLiv#CricketTwitter #PakvsNZ https://t.co/nDicmL7CYI

Sarfaraz has received widespread appreciation for bailing Pakistan out with his gutsy knocks in both the innings. It is worth mentioning that the veteran keeper-batter has been in spectacular form in domestic cricket lately.

Poll : 0 votes