"Now this is Sri Lanka Cricket at its finest!" - Twitter in awe of the Lankan Lions after they claim a 2-1 lead in the ODI series 

Sri Lanka scripted a memorable six-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on June 19 (Sunday). The Dasun Shanaka-led side recorded the highest successful chase at the venue with Pathum Nissanka at the heart of things.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Australia were off to a wobbly start. After they lost the wickets of both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh tamely, it was skipper Aaron Finch who stepped up. The 35-year-old scored a patient 62-run knock to restore order into the innings alongside Marnus Labuschagne.

Returning back into the ODI fold as an injury replacement, Travis Head continued his fine run of form. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 70 while cameos from Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey helped Australia post 291-6 on the board.

The foundation of the Sri Lanka chase was laid by a staggering 170-run partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis for the second wicket.

While Mendis was forced to walk back to the pavilion due to cramps, his partner soldiered on. Nissanka eventually scored his maiden ODI ton and took his side to safety before departing for 137.

The 24-year-old's mammoth effort is now the highest score by a Lankan batter against Australia in the format. Twitter reserved praise for the young batter as well as the resurgent team, who are instilling some life into the nation currently in turmoil.

Here are some of the reactions:

Adil Hameen @AdilHameen



We’re going through the single most challenging period our country has ever faced,yet this beautiful game played by these XI players managed to band our entire nation together.



#SLvsAUS Now this is Sri Lankan Cricket at its finest! 🏏We’re going through the single most challenging period our country has ever faced,yet this beautiful game played by these XI players managed to band our entire nation together. Now this is Sri Lankan Cricket at its finest! 🏏We’re going through the single most challenging period our country has ever faced,yet this beautiful game played by these XI players managed to band our entire nation together.#SLvsAUS

Hussain Afzal @Hussainafzal_ From underdogs to hunters, Sri Lanka goes 2-1 up in a five match ODI series against Australia. #SLvsAus From underdogs to hunters, Sri Lanka goes 2-1 up in a five match ODI series against Australia. #SLvsAus

Naleem Hassim 🇱🇰 @JoeHassy That's how you chase a big target against a world class team like Australia. Nissanka & Mendis played the 'Smart Cricket' instead of putting a Hard Cricket. High class batting by both of them. Now we are leading the series. #SLvsAUS That's how you chase a big target against a world class team like Australia. Nissanka & Mendis played the 'Smart Cricket' instead of putting a Hard Cricket. High class batting by both of them. Now we are leading the series. #SLvsAUS

aathma @aathma_h



Since his debut.. never seen anyone with this amount of confidence in defence 🛡️



#SLvsAUS What's impressive about #Pathum is his solid defense..Since his debut.. never seen anyone with this amount of confidence in defence🛡️ What's impressive about #Pathum is his solid defense..Since his debut.. never seen anyone with this amount of confidence in defence 🔥🛡️#SLvsAUS

Tanya Gupta @Quirky_30 🏻

is the new hero in town for Sri Lanka.

#SLvsAUS #AUSvsSL A star is born. #PathumNissanka is the new hero in town for Sri Lanka. A star is born. 👏🏻#PathumNissanka is the new hero in town for Sri Lanka.#SLvsAUS #AUSvsSL

Janeth Dissanayake @janeth_aroshan 🏼 #SLvsAUS Mendis missed out on well deserved 100 but well played boys Mendis missed out on well deserved 100 but well played boys👏🏼 #SLvsAUS

gifispronouncedgif @gifispronounced



If you've been an SL cricket fan for the past few years all those losses were worth it, we are back! #SLvsAus Brilliant stuff from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Great to see Mendis living upto his potential. Really great batting after that by DDS too.If you've been an SL cricket fan for the past few years all those losses were worth it, we are back! #SLvsAus Brilliant stuff from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Great to see Mendis living upto his potential. Really great batting after that by DDS too.If you've been an SL cricket fan for the past few years all those losses were worth it, we are back!

Kavinda Gamage @KavindaGamage90 🏏 #SLvsAUS @Mickeyarthurcr1 you are the real hero. Thank you very much for the foundation to SLC. @Mickeyarthurcr1 you are the real hero. Thank you very much for the foundation to SLC. 🇱🇰❤️🏏 #SLvsAUS

Sasindu Janapriya @sasiiiiindu Sri Lanka cricket is not dead and it will never be! Great win tonight and consistent performance and maturity will give many more wins like this to us!!! #SLvsAUS Sri Lanka cricket is not dead and it will never be! Great win tonight and consistent performance and maturity will give many more wins like this to us!!! #SLvsAUS

Poorna Kavinda @poorna_kavinda

#SLvsAUS They can defend 220 runs also they can chase 290 runs 🥹 They can defend 220 runs also they can chase 290 runs 🥹❤#SLvsAUS

Shihar @ShiharRafaideen

#SLvsAUS The only moment we forgot the crisis of Sri Lanka The only moment we forgot the crisis of Sri Lanka❤️#SLvsAUS

Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya🖋️ @sanjeewadara



Second consecutive ODI win for Sri Lanka against Australia after 20 years. Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets in the 3rd ODI against Australia to lead the series 2-1.Second consecutive ODI win for Sri Lanka against Australia after 20 years. #SLvsAUS Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets in the 3rd ODI against Australia to lead the series 2-1.Second consecutive ODI win for Sri Lanka against Australia after 20 years. #SLvsAUS

Estelle Vasudevan @Estelle_Vasude1



Typing this at 9.30pm and holding to tweet WHEN we win #NoJinx #SLvAUS Can't really remember the last time Sri Lanka consistently played this well against a top team. NGL, did not see a 2-1 scoreline coming in the ODIs after how the tour started in Colombo.Typing this at 9.30pm and holding to tweet WHEN we win Can't really remember the last time Sri Lanka consistently played this well against a top team. NGL, did not see a 2-1 scoreline coming in the ODIs after how the tour started in Colombo.Typing this at 9.30pm and holding to tweet WHEN we win 😄 #NoJinx #SLvAUS

Amila Kalugalage @akalugalage . Mendis, Vandersay, DDS, Maheesh, Wellalage, Dushmantha, Dickwella have supported an amazing victory.

It was a day without fuel, electricity, gas, proper internet coverage.

Thnx for making it a memorable fathers day. #farthersday Simply magnificent Pathum Nissanka. Mendis, Vandersay, DDS, Maheesh, Wellalage, Dushmantha, Dickwella have supported an amazing victory.It was a day without fuel, electricity, gas, proper internet coverage.Thnx for making it a memorable fathers day. #SLvsAUS Simply magnificent Pathum Nissanka ❤️. Mendis, Vandersay, DDS, Maheesh, Wellalage, Dushmantha, Dickwella have supported an amazing victory. It was a day without fuel, electricity, gas, proper internet coverage. Thnx for making it a memorable fathers day. #SLvsAUS #farthersday https://t.co/Tq8AnhW1Et

Sri Lanka lead the ODI series 2-1

Pathum Nissanka was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics as Sri Lanka gained a 2-1 lead in the ODI series. The remaining matches will be played at the same venue before the teams move on to Galle for the two-match Test series.

The Aaron Finch-led side's woes with the white ball on the subcontinent continue following their fourth loss this year in six attempts. The side were on the losing side in Pakistan as well by a 2-1 margin.

With the next edition of the World Cup taking place in India, Australia will have to revamp their approach in foreign conditions once they assemble their full strength squad.

