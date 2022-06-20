"Now this is Sri Lanka Cricket at its finest!" - Twitter in awe of the Lankan Lions after they claim a 2-1 lead in the ODI series 

Sri Lanka scripted a memorable six-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on June 19 (Sunday). The Dasun Shanaka-led side recorded the highest successful chase at the venue with Pathum Nissanka at the heart of things.
Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Australia were off to a wobbly start. After they lost the wickets of both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh tamely, it was skipper Aaron Finch who stepped up. The 35-year-old scored a patient 62-run knock to restore order into the innings alongside Marnus Labuschagne.
Returning back into the ODI fold as an injury replacement, Travis Head continued his fine run of form. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 70 while cameos from Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey helped Australia post 291-6 on the board.
The foundation of the Sri Lanka chase was laid by a staggering 170-run partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis for the second wicket.
While Mendis was forced to walk back to the pavilion due to cramps, his partner soldiered on. Nissanka eventually scored his maiden ODI ton and took his side to safety before departing for 137.
The 24-year-old's mammoth effort is now the highest score by a Lankan batter against Australia in the format. Twitter reserved praise for the young batter as well as the resurgent team, who are instilling some life into the nation currently in turmoil.
Sri Lanka lead the ODI series 2-1
Pathum Nissanka was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics as Sri Lanka gained a 2-1 lead in the ODI series. The remaining matches will be played at the same venue before the teams move on to Galle for the two-match Test series.
The Aaron Finch-led side's woes with the white ball on the subcontinent continue following their fourth loss this year in six attempts. The side were on the losing side in Pakistan as well by a 2-1 margin.
With the next edition of the World Cup taking place in India, Australia will have to revamp their approach in foreign conditions once they assemble their full strength squad.