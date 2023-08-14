"Now it is the time to show everyone how good we are" - Shakib al Hasan excited to captain Bangladesh

Bangladesh's newly-appointed ODI captain Shakib al Hasan sees the captaincy as an opportunity to prove their supremacy to the world. With the additional responsibility of captaincy, the star all-rounder suggested that he is not new to the role.

With Tamim Iqbal stepping down from the role and the back injury ruling him out of the 2023 Asia Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named the veteran as captain. The 36-year-old has already led the national team in 49 ODIs.

Speaking during the mid-innings interview with presenter Riddhima Pathak at the LPL game, the spin-bowling all-rounder stated that Bangladesh are an excellent team and they are keen to prove it to the world. He said:

"It is nothing new to me. It’s a great opportunity for us to do well in the World Cup. I think we are a very good team and now it is the time to show everyone how good we are. It is great challenge for our team to showcase how good we have become in the last four years."

The left-arm spinner will resume his one-day captaincy stint in the 2023 Asia Cup and will also serve as the skipper in the 2023 World Cup.

"Shakib was the obvious choice to captain" - BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board officials. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While announcing the 2023 Asia Cup squad, BCB President Nazmul Hasan remarked that Shakib al Hasan was the obvious choice and trusts him to carry the team to success. He said in the press conference:

"Shakib was the obvious choice to captain Bangladesh when the position fell vacant. I am very confident that his exemplary performance, experience, and leadership qualities will galvanise the team as we head into two massive events like the Asia Cup and the World Cup."

Bangladesh begin their 2023 Asia Cup campaign on August 31 at Pallekele against hosts Sri Lanka.