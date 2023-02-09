"Now it is turn of the truest form" - Ravi Shastri sends a message to Suryakumar Yadav after giving Test cap in IND vs AUS series

Ravi Shastri sent a message to Suryakumar Yadav on Twitter a few hours after handing him his maiden Test cap. The former Indian head coach urged Yadav to redefine batting in Test cricket just like he has done in T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut for India in March 2021 when Ravi Shastri was the head coach. He even played for India in the T20 World Cup 2021, Shastri's last tournament as India's head coach. Although they did not spend a lot of time together in the Indian dressing room, Shastri seems to have understood Yadav's mindset.

Giving him some tips ahead of his first Test innings, Ravi Shastri wrote on Twitter today:

"Surya - shine on. You redefined batting in T20s and now it is turn of the truest form - Test. Be yourself."

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc #INDvAUS Surya - shine on. You redefined batting in T20s and now it is turn of the truest form - Test. Be yourself #BGT2023 Surya - shine on. You redefined batting in T20s and now it is turn of the truest form - Test. Be yourself #BGT2023 #INDvAUS https://t.co/0Zb1PxKhEH

Wicket-keeper KS Bharat also received his maiden Test cap today. Incidentally, when Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut for India, another wicket-keeper batter, Ishan Kishan, received his first T20I cap in that game as well.

Suryakumar Yadav will likely receive his first opportunity to bat in Tests tomorrow

Yadav has waited a long time for his Test debut. He was drafted into the Test squad for the away series against England in 2021, but did not receive his first cap during the series. After a year and a half, Yadav has finally made it to India's Test playing XI.

The world number one T20I batter will be keen to impress fans with his batting in Test cricket as well. It seems unlikely that Yadav will get a chance to bat today in the ongoing first Test against Australia.

The Aussies have been bowled out for 177 runs in the first innings, and in reply, India have scored 74/0 in 22 overs so far.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes